2024-25 CPSD #SuperSchoolShoutOut – Park Lodge Elementary School – The Suburban Times

Recently, we showed our #CPSDPride by giving a #SuperSchoolShoutout to Park Lodge Elementary School with reading interventionist Cassandra Bieker and fifth grader Erick Alcantara.

Bieker began her teaching journey at Park Lodge in kindergarten before shifting to reading intervention. “Reading has always been my favorite part of teaching and I felt that I became an even stronger reading teacher when I was in kindergarten,” she said.

Bieker works with students individually and knows that building a trusting, supportive relationship is the key to a flourishing learning environment. “These students come into our class in a vulnerable state,” she said. “They’re here to work hard on something that is very challenging for them so they may have their guard up.”

Bieker excels as an educator because she believes she and her students are on a similar journey of perseverance. “We all come to class and work through our challenges,” she said. “I watch them overcome obstacles at the same time as I am learning and growing as a teacher.”

Erick is a multilingual learner (MLL) and is recognized by administrators and teachers, including Cassandra, for all the work that he has done to become a standout student. “I always raise my hand in class, I help my teacher and try my best to do my job,” he said.

Erick decided that he would take 15 minutes from his lunch each day to help fourth grade MLL students improve their English skills. This was an idea he came up with by himself and has been a fantastic resource for teachers and the many students who look up to him.

This year, Erick is a whiz at math and is proud to have improved his writing skills. He is kind and is always looking for an opportunity to help other students and teachers. “When I grow up, I want to become a firefighter,” he said. “I like that they help people who are in need and when they walk in the room you can tell they’re heroes.”

