Lake Louise Elementary School: Social Indoctrination? Restorative Justice? Hello Kitty? Really? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by John Arbeeny.

Lakewood CARES is providing an academic-based response to schools highlighted in the Clover Park School District (CPSD) “#SuperSchoolShoutOut“articles in The Suburban Times. This is data you will not find elsewhere in CPSD community relations pieces, School Board meeting agendas or monthly “Inside Schools”. This week’s CPSD “beaming with pride” article covers Lake Louise Elementary which was featured in a Suburban Times article on 18 November 2024:

I’m coming to the realization that these Clover Park School District (CPSD) Community Relations (CR) puff pieces are more appropriate as personal interest stories for an elementary school student newspaper than they are for parents and taxpayers seeking relevant facts about our schools. Hello Kitty as a 5th grader’s “muse”? Really? These CPSD articles deal with anecdotal superfluities that have little to do with education and absolutely nothing to do with academics. Clearly that is the intent.

This puff piece begins with pushing the CPSD’s academically ineffective Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) based social indoctrination program of Social Emotional Learning (SEL). SEL supports “restorative justice” which essentially seeks to mediate behavioral issues between perpetrators and victims, based upon “cultural” (racial/ethnicity) identity rather than on distinct consequences for behavior. This is part of CPSD’s attempt to affect the “whole child” which is a euphemism for everything other than academics. It is an attempt, often hidden, to create children in the educational establishment’s own progressive woke image. Developing the “whole child” is a task better left to the child’s parents. Perhaps CPSD should stick to affecting the academic education of children, a task at which they are failing.

Lake Louise is currently in 7th place academically out of 16 elementary schools within CPSD. To put that into perspective 5 of the elementary schools that significantly outperform Lake Louise are on JBLM; the other is Oakbrook Elementary School which barely does so. The remaining 9 elementary schools significantly under-perform Lake Louise academically.

Lake Louise is ranked academically at 34.5 percentile among all State elementary schools: 65.5% of State elementary schools outperform Lake Louise academically. The average academic ranking of the 5 JBLM elementary schools that outperform Lake Louise academically is 65.3 percentile; nearly double Lake Louise’s academic ranking of 34.5. This Schooldigger graph displays Lake Louise academic rankings since 2016 to present:

Lake Louise Elementary School Academic Ranking

https://www.schooldigger.com/go/WA/schools/0141000260/school.aspx#google_vignette

The Office of the Superintendent for Public Instruction (OSPI) data shown below on the next two slides of its “Report Card” website go into further detail about Lake Louise academics and related factors:

Lake Louise Elementary School academic performance, student population

NOTE: “Students on Track for College-level Learning Without Needing Remedial Classes Spring 2024” is the equivalent of previous “Students Meeting State Standards”. This is a confusing, unnecessary name change.

The average percentage of Lake Louise students meeting State standards in ELA, math and science is 40.9%: 59.1% of Lake Louise students don’t meet these State standards. In 2017 the percentage of Lake Louise students meeting State standards in ELA was (54.9%), math (48.4%) and science (50.0%) for an average of 51.1%. That gives you some idea of how far academic performance has fallen. What students fail to learn in elementary school follows them into middle school, high school, after graduation and into adult life.

Lake Louise Elementary School attendance, expenditure per pupil, teachers

Lake Louise regular attendance is only 63.1% which nearly matches the CPSD average attendance of 65.7%. This appears to be a common theme across the District: low attendance equals low academic performance. You can’t learn if you don’t attend class.

Class size is about 1 teacher to 13 students (1:13) which is a bit lower than the CPSD average ratio of 1:15. It was not that long ago when teacher-student ratios were between 1:20 -1:30. Despite this ratio reduction we are seeing lower academic achievement. Academically superior JBLM elementary schools have about the same teacher-student ratios but significantly outperform the rest of CPSD elementary schools. Thus teacher-student ratios may not necessarily be an indicator of academic success. At the extreme, the CPSD push for “Culturally Responsive Teaching” (CRT…coincidentally the same acronym as Critical Race Theory) could conceivably lower teacher-student ratios into the realm of single digits. At what point is this a teacher’s union ploy to hire more and more teachers at the expense of academic performance and tax payers?

https://reportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/102231

The Office of the Superintendent for Public Instruction (OSPI) data shown below on their “Report Card” website goes into further detail about Lake Louise Student Growth Percentile (SGP):

Lake Louise Elementary School “Student Growth Percentile” (SGP)

However things are not all “doom and gloom” at Lake Louise. Lake Louise Student Growth Percentile (SGP) is an apparent bright spot which seems to indicate that academic improvement is imminent. SGP is based upon a school’s relative academic growth compared to peer-group schools statewide. An average 50% score in SGP is required just to stay even with peer groups academically. The Lake Louise SGP is 56% in ELA and a whopping 69% in math. Clearly Lake Louise is forging ahead of peers when it comes to growth: that is something to be proud of.

Lake Louise SGP growth occurred across all student groups with minority students doing exceptionally well. These minority students have, by their growth, “marginalized” CPSD’s woke DEI agenda. Given these facts, you have to wonder whether all the CPSD emphasis on racial and ethnic “disparities”, “racial injustice” and “marginalized groups” is just a bunch of ideological verbiage. All students can learn in the right learning environment.

Since 2016 Lake Louise has achieved an above average SGP in ELA of 52.5% and math 56%. However, Lake Louise SGP has not been reflected by a corresponding increase in actual academic performance since 2016 to present. CPSD staff briefings often declare that teachers value the SGP over academic performance as a truer evaluation of education effectiveness. Yet despite glowing SGP numbers since 2016, Lake Louise academic ranking declined from 45.8 percentile in 2016 in a choppy manner to 34.5 percentile in 2024 while average academic performance in ELA, math and science declined from 51.1% in 2017 (first year all three subjects were charted) to 40.9% 2024. This brings into question the value of SGP as it relates to academic performance.

https://reportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/102231

CPSD’s lack of transparency on academic performance in these CR puff pieces has systemic impacts, especially on parents. They have been lulled into apathy with respect to the school’s and District’s academic performance. Why fret? Everything is fine; only it isn’t! Then when parents don’t get involved the District blames them for lack of involvement: a self-fulfilling prophecy!

If you have a student who attends Lake Louise, or any other CPSD school, and want a change in academic performance, then you’re going to have to get involved! You deserve more in return for your hard-earned tax dollars. It’s the future of your children! Find out how your school is performing academically and what it is going to take to improve that performance.

School Board members are your elected representatives, not just rubber stamps for hired CPSD employees. Contact them and hold them accountable. Wondering who your CPSD Board representative is? Try contacting the Board’s President, Alyssa Anderson Pearson, via email form at:

https://www.cloverpark.k12.wa.us/cms/One.aspx?portalId=236158&pageId=61380455

I’m sure she’ll welcome the opportunity to answer all your questions.