2024-25 CPSD #SuperSchoolShoutOut – Lake Louise Elementary School – The Suburban Times

This week, we’re showing our #CPSDPride by giving a #SuperSchoolShoutout to Lake Louise Elementary School with Dean of Students Linda Richardson and fifth grader Esther Ortiz Gomez.

Richardson joined CPSD when she moved to Washington state from Colorado in 2022. She first worked at Tillicum before joining Lake Louise. “Everyone just welcomed me,” she said. “The community, staff and kids are amazing, so I love coming to work here every day.”

Richardson’s role as a dean is to support the principal, collaborate with counselors and help students manage emotions and solve conflicts. “Kids can be better at restorative conversations than many adults,” she said. “Nearly every conversation I’ve helped mediate has led to something positive because our students are great at practicing empathy and listening.”

It’s Richardson’s goal to keep the environment at Lake Louise positive, supportive and safe. “We use data from student surveys to make sure they are getting the support they need to thrive socially and emotionally,” she said. “We focus on the whole child and strive to build them into good citizens.”

Esther is having tons of fun at Lake Louise. It’s difficult to pick a favorite time of day because she enjoys so much of her school experience. “I really like to be in class with my friends and my teacher,” she said.

In fifth grade, Esther is focusing on learning how to be the best student she can be. She has found that writing and math are her strength, so she is leaning into her skillset. “Math and writing have become really easy,” she said. “It’s the best time besides recess when I play basketball and kickball.”

Outside of class, Esther likes to draw, and her favorite muse is Hello Kitty. When she grows up, she hopes to become a teacher and work at a school just like Lake Louise. “I see teachers here, and I want to do what they do and help kids,” she said.

Go Cougars!