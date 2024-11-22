Clover Park School District Board: Distinction or Mediocrity? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by John Arbeeny.

On 13 November 2024 the Suburban Times carried a Clover Park School District (CPSD) article about its School Board being designated as a “Board of Distinction” by the Washington State School Directors Association (WSSDA). WSSDA is a lobbyist organization for school boards. School boards have to apply for the award and WSSDA designated 37 school boards for the award in 2024 to include CPSD School Board. It’s supposed to be a big honor, one which CPSD has “won” five times since 2016 to date.

According to WSSDA the award acknowledges “…the long-term nature of closing opportunity gaps…recognize(s) that a board’s commitment to visionary leadership, effective governance, and strategic advocacy can take a few years to show up in data indicating improved student outcomes, especially in disaggregated student groups. This year, boards can highlight their decisions, actions, and initiatives that have, over time, led to decreasing opportunity gaps and increasing levels of student success.”

CPSD Board President Pearson states further, “We are focused on providing governance and guidance to the school district in creating a system that supports the education and development of the whole child…Through these efforts CPSD is removing barriers and shrinking gaps that impact our most vulnerable learners. As a result, we are seeing steady growth.” Perhaps schools districts should let parents deal with the “development of the whole child” and stick to academics: that’s what we pay them for.

Nice words but what do they mean when compared to CPSD’s actual long-term academic performance since 2016? It turns out these pronouncements are rather meaningless clichés that often conceal academic reality from the public. Neither the award application nor rationale behind CPSD’s choice for the award has been made public. This gives the appearance of a self -congratulatory award, a “pat on the back” of sorts for school boards.

Unfortunately, the facts since 2016 to date dispute CPSD’s Board of Distinction award. There is a long history of academic mediocrity and decline back to 2016 and continuing to the present. CPSD attendance, academic ranking, students meeting state standards in ELA and math all declined since 2016 and indicate a District failing academically long term. The “opportunity gap” for one minority group in particular, Black students, has not shrunk but rather swelled as their performance fell for ELA and math despite the CPSD DEI program established in 2018.

Below are statistics for CPSD attendance, academic ranking, students meeting State standards and Black students meeting State standards. These statistics do not indicate a system that “…support(s) the education and development of the whole child…”, nor does it indicate as Pearson claims, “As a result, we are seeing steady growth.” Quite the opposite is true and has been since 2016.

2016 2024 Change Attendance 82.4% 65.7% -16.7% Academic ranking 46.3% 25.9% -20.4% Students meeting State Standards ELA 49.5% 37% -12.5% Students meeting State Standards Math 42% 25.6% -16.4% Black students meeting State standards ELA 40.2% 30.3% -9.9% Black students meeting State standards Math 30.2% 18.1% -12.1%

Here are some specific academic ranking graphs for CPSD and selected elementary, middle and high schools for 2016 -2024. Granted these are some of the worst examples in CPSD, but they are representative of most District schools with low and/or declining academic performance. The % character used below represents percentiles.

The above graphs show a long-term failing school district and schools from 2016 to present. It is a system in which gross chronic academic failure has been tolerated and neglected over the last decade with no apparent recognition or proposed solutions from boards past and present. You need only look at the graphs to understand how difficult it is to turn things around and succeed academically after they’ve hit rock bottom. Once they fall it’s tough to get back up.

How did this happen without School Board awareness?

What about the other WSSDA “Boards of Distinction” winners? Here’s a list of this year’s fifteen awardees in the “Large District Category”, with their 2016 and 2024 academic rankings. Seven of these school districts are well above-average and improved academically. Four school districts slipped academically but three remained above-average. Four school districts, to include CPSD, were ranked academically well below-average and lost even more ground since 2016. These four mediocre (some would say failed) school districts are headed for academic “extinction” unless that downward momentum is arrested and turned around as soon as possible. Even then, it could take nearly a decade of work to see meaningful improvement.

Loss of academic ranking is noted as a “DOWN” percentile (%) change from 2016 to 2024.



Large District Category 2016 2024 Change Auburn 62.6% 32.8% -29.8% Below Average Battle Ground 67% 64.8% -2.2% Above Average Clover Park 46.3% 25.9% -20.4% Below Average Edmonds 63.5% 69.2% Everett 80.8% 82.6% Federal Way 27.6% 13.8% -13.8% Below Average Issaquah 98% 98.8% Lake Washington 97.5% 98.4% Pasco 11.4% 9.6% -1.8% Below Average Peninsula 84.2% 90.3% Puyallup 64% 64.4% South Kitsap 77.3% 56.3% -21% Above Average Spokane 47.3% 50.2% Tacoma 38.9% 38.5% -0.4% Below Average Yakima 86.2% 74.1% 112.1% Above Average

Distinction awards are a way of rewarding excellence and have to be earned. It matters not how many wonderful, new, cutting edge, “whole child” expensive programs have been put in place with the intent of improving academic outcomes if the academic outcomes don’t improve. Effort alone does not necessarily result in improvement. “The road to Hell is paved with good intentions.” So it is with education.

CPSD has won the “Board of Distinction” many times over the last decade, yet its academic history belies that award. The CPSD Board really needs to step up its academic game now if the future is to hold any promise for the 12000+ students who attend CPSD schools. To do otherwise condemns CPSD to an inexorable slide towards mediocrity and the extinction of opportunity for its students. WSSDA needs to overhaul the “Board of Distinction” award program to focus on actual academic excellence and/or improvement long term, or the award will appear to be nothing more than an equitable “participation trophy”.