Clover Park School District Board of Directors Named a WSSDA Board of Distinction – The Suburban Times

CPSD Board of Directors (L to R): David Anderson, President Alyssa Anderson Pearson, Janet Caldwell, Krissy Kim and Vice President Bryan Thomas.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors has been recognized by the Washington State School Directors’ Association (WSSDA) as a 2024 Board of Distinction. It received WSSDA Board of Distinction honors in 2016, 2017 and 2020 and was named WSSDA Board of the Year for large school districts in 2019.

“We are focused on providing governance and guidance to the school district in creating a system that supports the education and development of the whole child,” Board President Alyssa Anderson Pearson said. “Through these efforts CPSD is removing barriers and shrinking gaps that impact our most vulnerable learners. As a result, we are seeing steady growth.”

WSSDA made its selection based on the school board’s demonstrated commitment to the holistic success of CPSD students and its focus on equity, student growth and the Four Pillars of Student Success (lifelong learner, collaboration, character and leadership).

The Board of Distinction program encourages boards to examine their practices as governing bodies and how their actions and decisions impact the success of students. Boards must show a clear link between their leadership in applying the Washington School Board Standards and closing opportunity gaps that impact student success to be awarded this distinction.

The school board has acted to build a strong foundation of skills that increase CPSD students’ resilience and confidence to succeed holistically. It has focused on supporting the needs of the individual student and has aligned policies and systems to support equitable access, utilizing multiple methods to monitor and support individual student growth. It receives updates on academic performance measures along with updates on data related to student attendance, behavior and social-emotional/wellness.

“Throughout the Clover Park School District system, we are creating promising futures for our students,” said Anderson Pearson.