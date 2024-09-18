Hudtloff Middle School: What about academics? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by John Arbeeny.

Lakewood CARES will be providing an academically based response to schools highlighted in the Clover Park School District (CPSD) “#SuperSchoolShoutOut“ articles in The Suburban Times. This is data you will not find elsewhere in CPSD public relations pieces, Board meeting agendas or “Inside Schools”. This week’s CPSD “beaming with pride” article covers Hudtloff Middle School which was featured in a Suburban Times article on 10 September 2024:

It’s the beginning of a new school year and the CPSD Public Relations (PR) Department has given up any pretense that academics matter in their “puff pieces” published in the Suburban Times. Indeed it continues to be all about anecdotal celebration of a staff members and students. In Hudtloff’s case that’s 1 staff member out of 54 teachers and 1 student out 586 students celebrating athleticism. That’s hardly a representative sample of Hudtloff’s learning environment. We primarily send our children to schools to succeed academically; athletic achievement is a distant second at best.

In 2017 Hudtloff was a middle school that was slightly above average academically ranked at 52.6 percentile. Since then, and despite a brand new building, there has been a precipitous decline academically down to only 5 percentile in 2024: 508th out of 535 middle schools state-wide. 95% of the State’s middle schools out perform Hudtloff academically. That’s over a 90% reduction in Hudtloff’s academic ranking in just 8 years! How did the Board and Superintendent allow this to happen?

https://www.schooldigger.com/go/WA/schools/0141000257/school.aspx

This academic freefall is not unique to Hudtloff. CPSD now has the dubious distinction of having again fallen to a new low in 2024 of 25.9 percentile: 183rd out of 247 school districts state-wide. How much longer can the taxpayers of CPSD endure the current Board’s and Superintendent’s inaction to this academic travesty? When you elevate “culture change” over academics, as they have since 2018, the outcome is predictable.

https://www.schooldigger.com/go/WA/district/01410/search.aspx

CPSD’s typical excuses for individual school and district academic failure aren’t going to cut it anymore: it’s too long a trend to ignore. Free lunch, racial and ethnic membership, languages, military associated students, economic factors, culture, COVID, etc. etc. etc. are just that: excuses. Lakewood’s population hasn’t changed so much since 2018 that the success of just a few years ago can’t be duplicated today.

The Office of Superintendent for Public Instruction (OSPI) statistics confirm Hudtloff’s academic situation discussed above as shown below:

OSPI has pulled a “switch” on their school report card site and made some not so obvious changes this year. OSPI eliminated the percentage of students meeting state standards in ELA, math and science and Student Growth Percentile (SGP) from their front page for reasons unknown.

Instead we now have “students on track for college level learning” and “students showing foundational grade level knowledge” which are not directly relatable to the earlier “students meeting state standards” and SGP. It is now more difficult to develop academic trends using past criteria and the changes made to current criteria: a case of “apples and oranges” comparison.

It is not clear what “students showing foundational grade level knowledge and skills or above” specifically means but perhaps the closest would be past statistics of “students meeting state standards”. There is some question as to the correlation since in 2023-2024 Hudtloff “students meeting state standards” is shown below:

2023/2024: ELA 28.2%; Math 12.6%; Science 17.7%

Compare this to the new spring 2024 “foundational grade level knowledge and skills” standard as shown below”

Spring 2024: ELA 48.8%; Math 34.6%; Science 37.4%

This enormous change appears to be an inflation of academic achievement from a combined rating of 19.5% of “students meeting state standards” in 2023-2024 to a combined rating of 40.3% of students showing “foundational grade level knowledge and skills” in the spring of 2024. That’s a magical 100%+ increase academically in less than a year! Perhaps this is the result of simply lowering state academic standards in order to pump up the numbers. Coincidentally, 2024 is an election year for OSPI!

Only 17.8% of Hudtloff’s students are on track with combined English, math and science achievement for “college level learning”: 82.2% are on track to need remedial classes! 80%+ of Hudtloff students will not be prepared to enter college upon graduation based upon middle school performance. What programs does CPSD offer these students in order to develop trade or vocational skills after high school or did they just spend 12 years in school for something (college) that wasn’t in their future? No wonder so many students have become apathetic about their education.

Hudtloff’s academic decline may be in part attributed to discipline exclusions and poor attendance.

OSPI defines “discipline rate” as “What percent of students are excluded in response to a behavioral violation?” “Exclusion” means suspensions or expulsions. Since 2018 Hudtloff discipline rate has ballooned from 10.8% to the 2022-2023 rate of 17.2%. There are no OSPI figures for 2023-2024. This alarming trend does not even give a true picture of the disciplinary environment which includes all disciplinary incidents short of exclusion. Is class room chaos the result? Students need a stable environment in which they can learn without disruption.

Hudtloff’s attendance rate of students attending 90% or more school days is 57.4%: 42.6% of all Hudtloff’s students did not meet this criteria in 2022-2023. You can’t learn if you don’t attend school and you don’t want to attend school in a chaotic environment!

https://reportcard.ospi.k12.wa.us/ReportCard/ViewSchoolOrDistrict/102226

CPHS and Hudtloff both have similar feeding elementary schools and share many of the same systemic problems. The District has concentrated some of its lowest academic performing schools through elementary-middle-high school. Here are the academic percentile rankings for Hudtloff feeder elementary schools.

Oakbrook: 37.7%

Custer: 27%

Idlewild: 17.6%

Four Heroes: 9.6%

Park Lodge: 7.9%

Lakeview: 6.2%

Tyee Park: 5.1%

The average academic ranking for Hudtloff feeder elementary schools is 15.9% which though deplorable is still better than Hudtloff’s academic ranking of 5%. Unfortunately most of CPSD’s elementary schools have fallen into the low academic performing category with the exception of some JBLM elementary schools which are outstanding academically. This increasing academic deficit feeds on itself and compounds negatively over the course of a student’s 12 years in the system. Things not learned in elementary school lead to things not learned in middle school, high school, through graduation and beyond in life.

Academic performance, disparities, long term neglect, unsuccessful “solutions”, lagging student growth, school associations, discipline and administrative decisions are eight systemic issues, among others, that should be addressed before Hudtloff’s academic performance and that of associated schools can improve. More “people”, “stuff” and “money” aren’t necessarily the solution to these systemic problems. It’s going to take changes to system design to get meaningful long term results.

Resting on the laurels of Hudtloff’s academic past does nothing to fix its academic situation today. To fix CPSD’s high school academics requires a fix of Hudtloff’s and other middle school academics which requires a fix of feeder elementary schools’ academics. Today is the day to start that process.

As an aside: I will be writing a follow up article on the inexorable slide towards academic disaster at CPSD now that spring 2024 data is becoming available. There has been a general decline academically across the board at CPSD over the last year. Perhaps the worst case scenario is at Lochburn Middle School. See my Suburban Times article of 31 May 2024 on Lochburn at:

Things have gotten so bad academically at Lochburn that it is now ranked at 0.4 percentile: 533rd out of 535 middle schools! 99.6% of state middle schools outperform Lochburn academically. How low can Lochburn go?

https://www.schooldigger.com/go/WA/schools/0141000263/school.aspx