2024-25 CPSD #SuperSchoolShoutOut – Hudtloff Middle School – The Suburban Times

Each week, our district shows love to one of our Clover Park School District (CPSD) schools with a #SuperSchoolShoutout on social media that celebrates a staff member and a student. This week, we’re showing our CPSD pride by giving a shoutout to Hudtloff Middle School’s PE teacher Catherine Wood and eighth grader Zenaya Akil.

Wood grew up in Port Orchard before attending Gonzaga University and the University of Washington. She is a Washingtonian through and through and is happy to have served Hudtloff students for more than 20 years.

“I see the kids for three years and watch them grow from timid, unsure sixth graders to young adults ready to take on high school,” Wood said. “PE is all about building confidence and celebrating student successes no matter how big or small. I love seeing them show pride in their own personal growth.”

Wood is proud of herself and her team of co-teachers, Scott Shellgren and Joe Szymanek, for providing a safe and supportive learning environment for students to try activities they may not have access to at home, such as gym clothing and equipment.

Zanaya has just begun eighth grade and is already off to the races. She was nervous for middle school in fifth grade and now looks back on her progress as a student with pride.

“This year, I want to make sure my grades stay up and that I keep my good GPA by the end of the year,” Zanaya said. “I really liked ELA (English language arts) last year, but this year I’m looking forward to science.”

Zanaya is also an athlete and is known for being a supportive student on and off the field. “I can be quiet, but I try to be a nice person and have a positive outlook,” she said. She currently runs the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dash as well as the four by 100 relay. Her future goal is to become an Olympian or work in the medical field.

Go Hurricanes!