News about your Lakewood Library – The Suburban Times

Dirt is moving and the foundation is being built for the interim Lakewood Pierce County Library! If you drive by the site at Gravelly Lake Drive SW and Alfaretta St. SW, you will see work underway nearly every weekday.

Contractors are installing temporary measures to control erosion, clearing and grading the site, and installing utility lines. Workers are beginning to lay the foundation and then the modular building will be installed.

If the construction plan holds, the projected opening date of the interim Lakewood Library is August.

Long-term Lakewood Libraries

The Library’s Board of Trustees scheduled their first of two in-person study sessions to work on the long-term direction for Lakewood libraries. The first session, focused on the downtown Lakewood Library, is scheduled for Saturday, April 20, 1:30-3:30 p.m. in the Administrative Center Meeting Room B (3005 112th St. E., Tacoma). The Trustees will schedule another study session dedicated to discussing long-term planning for the Tillicum Pierce County Library.

These meetings are open to the public to attend and observe.

In addition, prep work is underway with the City of Lakewood to move The Big One, the Douglas fir slice, at the current Lakewood Library. The Big One will move to the City of Lakewood and be on display at Fort Steilacoom Park in Steilacoom.