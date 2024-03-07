Help serve Pierce County – Apply to be a Pierce County Library Board of Trustee – The Suburban Times

Want to give back to the Pierce County community and help lead valued library services for 671,000 children and adults? Apply to be a Board of Trustee with the Pierce County Library System.

“Trustees balance many strategic directions, including planning for library buildings and services for growing communities and determining how to best get services to where people need them most,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Gretchen Caserotti. “The ideal candidate is an engaged leader who wants to contribute to the diverse communities of Pierce County.”

Trustees’ responsibilities include:

Advocating for library services.

Setting goals and charting courses.

Approving budgets.

Adopting policies.

Planning for future directions.

Trustees are non-paid volunteer positions and are appointed to a five-year term.

Pierce County Library is the fourth largest library system in Washington state, in terms of population served. With 19 libraries and online services, the Library provides learning resources for all ages; delivers books, materials and classes for enjoyment; and offers welcoming places and spaces for diverse communities to connect.

Interested individuals may apply at trustee.pcls.us or at a Pierce County Library. Applications must be received by Friday, March 29, 2024, online or to the Pierce County Library System, Attn.: Executive Director’s Office, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma, WA 98446.