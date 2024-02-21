 Person of interest in Leslie Crossley homicide arrested – The Suburban Times

Person of interest in Leslie Crossley homicide arrested

Submitted by Sgt. Charles Porche, Public Information Officer, Lakewood Police.

Over the past several weeks, the Lakewood Major Crimes Detectives have continued to diligently work on this case involving the death of Leslie Crossley. Through this hard work information was gathered that led the detectives to a person of interest.

On Tuesday, February 20 at approximately 5:00am, the Lakewood Special Response Team (SRT), working in concert with the Major Crimes Unit, executed a warrant in the 1400 block of 116th St S.

At this location Larie E Moorer was taken into custody for outstanding warrants related to this incident. Moorer was booked at the Pierce County Jail on charges of Murder 1, Assault 1 and Unlawful Possession of Firearm 2. Read the original announcement here.

