LPD investigating shooting, homicide – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sgt. Charles Porche, Lakewood Police.

On Monday January 22 just prior to 7:00pm, Lakewood Officers were dispatched to multiple reports of shots fired in the 5100 block of Chicago Ave SW. At approximately the same time dispatch also received a call from a female who stated she was driving on Pacific Hwy SW and that the female passenger with her had been shot. This female stated she was pulling over at the Holiday Inn Express (11700 block of Pacific Hwy SW). Officers responded to both the Chicago Ave area and the Holiday Inn Express.

On Chicago Ave officers located multiple shell casings in the roadway. The officers arriving at the Holiday Inn Express located the vehicle and the shot female. West Pierce Fire also responded to this location. Officers and fire personnel attempted life saving measures on the female, but she unfortunately was declared deceased at the location. The driver of the vehicle did not sustain any injury.

Detectives responded to each location. Detectives are working with the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office to positively identify the victim. They are currently working to obtain an identity on the suspect(s) in this incident. They also continue to investigate the circumstances that led to this shooting to try and establish a motive.