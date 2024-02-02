GoFundMe for shooting victim – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Mary Lanter.

On the evening of January 22, 2024 our dear Leslie Crossley was brutally murdered in Lakewood, Washington. Our family is struggling to understand this tragedy and trying our best to get through these dark days. We are devastated and desperate for justice to be served upon her killer. (Read original announcement of the shooting here.)

We are reaching out for help with the remaining cost of her funeral as we move towards having her buried alongside other members of our family on Friday, February 9. We understand if you are unable to donate and ask that you please share if you are willing.

Any funds that are raised outside of our goal will be set aside into a savings account for Leslie’s 15 year old son.

Additionally, we urge anyone with any information related to her murder to please reach out to the Lakewood Police Department.

Watch a King5.com story here or below.