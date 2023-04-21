Clover Park School District (CPSD): Academically the Emperor Has No Clothes! – The Suburban Times

Submitted by John Arbeeny.

On 5 April 2023 the Washington Policy Center published “New State Data Identifies the Lowest-Performing Public Schools in Washington”, and CPSD has the dubious distinction of having four schools on the list.

Coincidently, The News Tribune published an article on 12 April 2023, “Best Schools in WA Ranked, These Are Top 5 in Pierce County”, in which none of CPSD’s elementary, middle and high schools “made the grade”.

Sadly, these articles point up the academic truth in 2022 about Lochburn Middle School (MS) and Four Heroes, Park Lodge and Tyee Park Elementary Schools (ES) specifically (four schools among the lowest) and CPSD generally (no schools in top five). Here is each school’s percentile ranking out of all schools (MS or ES) statewide (source Schooldigger.com):

Lochburn MS 2022: 530th out of 540 MS (2.0%)… 98% of middle schools do better

Four Heros ES 2022: 1102nd out of 1169 ES (5.7%)… 94.3% of elementary schools do better

Park Lodge ES 2022: 1100th out of 1169 ES (5.9%)… 94.1% of elementary schools do better

Tyee Park ES 2022: 1096th out of 1169 ES (6.2%)…93.8% of elementary schools do better

How is it even possible that these schools could have sunk and remained this low academically, and no one noticed, cared or did something about it? Academic data back to 2004 shows these four schools have seldom if ever risen above 10% (90% of schools do better academically). Would you want your children to attend any of these schools?

In a recent interview with CPSD parents concerns were expressed about Oakbrook Elementary and Hudtloff Middle Schools. Research determined that there indeed was reason for concern as illustrated below by comparing their highest academic year ranking 2013-2015 and ranking as of 2022.

Oakbrook ES ranking 2015: 415th out of 1067 elementary schools (61%)… 39% of schools do better

Oakbrook ES ranking 2022: 826th out of 1169 elementary schools (29%)… 71% of schools do better

Hudtloff MS ranking 2013: 119th out of 498 middle schools (76%)… 24% of schools do better

Hudtloff MS ranking 2022: 500th out of 541 middle schools (7.6%) … 92.4% of schools do better

How is it possible that these two then excellent schools, in the top 40% – 25%+ of all State schools 2013 – 2015 should plummet so far and so quickly? When is the CPSD Board going to demand answers from the Superintendent on this intolerable situation? Our children deserve better.

So what’s the solution? First we need to define the problem, the first step in problem solving. Indeed the problem, evidenced by long standing and free falling academic achievement since 2013 – 2015 in many of CPSD schools can be laid directly at the feet of the Board and Superintendent.

The de-emphasis of academics and disregard of test results in favor of cultural indoctrination is perhaps the main reason for this decline. Refusal to deal with this brutal reality only perpetuates it, as top leadership would rather attack the message and messenger. Take a look at the December 2022 Inside Schools issue which out of eight full pages dedicated only a tiny 3” x 3” space to academics which laid academic failure at COVID’s feet. Enough said!

Recently the Hudtloff Middle School Principal’s briefing to the School Board (13 March 2023) skipped lightly over the significant academic decline over the last few years (let alone 9 years); and yet no one really asked about the cause, chalking it up instead to COVID when in fact the decline was well underway pre-COVID. Instead, the briefing included several slides showing “programs” to deal problems that were never addressed. No one asked what was tried before and failed or how these allegedly “new” programs were bound to succeed. Such programs are bound to fail in view of unresolved systemic issues, like problem definition, ignored at senior management level. These “Band-Aids” will not stop the bleeding despite the best of intentions.

Part of the fallout of “cultural indoctrination” has been the elimination of “zero tolerance discipline” replaced by racial/ethnic-based discipline. This has led to a toxic learning environment, most recently at Hudtloff where a serious incident was, for the most part, concealed from the Board with the Superintendent’s assurance that it had been dealt with. You can’t keep the cover on this pressure cooker and not expect it to explode.

CPSD’s approach to its academic failure is akin to the story about the Emperor’s clothes. We see published anecdotal accounts of success, individual achievement, the newest technology and programs which serve as little more than a smoke screen to conceal the reality behind them: great Public Relations, lousy reality. Now the smoke has been blown away by recent artilcles and it is clear to anyone with their eyes open and willing to see that academically the “Emperor has no clothes”!

