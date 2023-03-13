Letter: Minorities Do the Best in the Best Schools and Those Schools Are the Ones on Joint Base Lewis McChord – The Suburban Times

Submitted by John Arbeeny.

Clover Park School District (CPSD) cites academic disparities between White and minority students as the basis for equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI). The myth is that without “woke” support minority students are just not able to compete with Whites academically and require “cultural competency” to rectify these disparities. Nothing but a myth. Another myth is that the 33.2% of “military-connected” students within the District somehow creates a detriment to the District’s academic achievement.

These myths and others are perpetuated in the November 2022 issue of Inside Schools.

I’ve just completed a mini-analysis of the disparity in academic performance between Black, Hispanic, 2+race/ethnicity and White students from schools in and outside Joint Base Lewis McChord (JBLM).

While the figure of 33.2% (4,228 students) of students being military-connected may be accurate, it is also deceptive since the vast majority of those military-connected students (66% or 2,805 students) attend school on JBLM, isolated from the CPSD general student population. The remaining 1,423 (34%) military-connected students are scattered between the District’s off-base elementary, middle and high schools. These JBLM elementary schools do not present an academic detriment: far from it. They greatly exceed the academic performance of off-base schools in every subject area and across all racial/ethnic categories. Without them, the District’s academic performance would be significantly lower than it already is.

I did an analysis of JBLM’s Beachwood, Carter Lake, Meriwether and Rainier elementary schools’ scores in ELA and math and the CPSD as a whole for Black, Hispanic, 2+race/ethnicity and White students. These schools are the top four elementary schools in the District and represent the few schools that score over 50%, meeting Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) standards in ELA and math.

The following figures are the percentage of students who meet OSPI standards, which can be obtained from the OSPI Report Card website:

Top 4 JBLM Schools ELA Math Black 53.3 45.3 Hispanic 56.8 51.8 2+race/ethnicity 65.8 61.5 White 61.5 55.8 Average 59.9 53.6

CPSD average across all schools ELA Math Black 31.1 16.3 Hispanic 33.8 19.9 2+race/ethnicity 40.8 24.0 White 47.0 34.0 Average 38.2 23.6

Note that the increase in academic performance in subject areas and race/ethnicity category is typically 20 to 30%+ higher in these four JBLM schools when compared to the District as a whole. That increase is incredibly significant, yet to my knowledge there has been little if any interest by the School Board or administration in investigating this phenomenon.

Want to raise the performance of minority students? Then raise the performance of the individual school! If equity has any purpose, it is at those schools that need it most, regardless of race/ethnicity or any other group identification. Minorities, and everyone else for that matter, do best in the best schools.

Want examples of academic success? Go seek the four JBLM elementary schools to see what they do and bring it to the District as a whole. It may have something to do with military discipline, accountability, rigor, two-parent families, close-knit communities, the value placed on education, active Parent Teacher Associations, pre-Kindergarten learning programs and perhaps even isolation from the reach of District, School Board and administration, with the freedom to try out what works.

The District could learn much from its own success.

Lakewoodcares.org – website

info@lakewoodcares.org – email