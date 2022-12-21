Letter: CPSD Inside Schools November 2022 issue. What’s missing? Academics! – The Suburban Times

Submitted by John Arbeeny.

I received the November 2022 issue of the CPSD monthly newsletter “Inside Schools” which is replete with statistics about demographics, highly qualified staff, career and college readiness and graduation rates. This is a level of data specificity that is missing in the 2022/2023 School Improvement Plans (SIP’s).

However there is a glaring omission of data in both the November “Insides Schools” issue and the individual annual School Improvement Plans (SIP’s) just passed by the CPSD Board over the objections of Directors Anderson and Wagemann. That glaring omission is District and school academic performance data. There is but one small paragraph 3” x 3” “Assessment” on page 5 of the November 2022 “Inside Schools” issue which represents less than 1% of the 8 pages of printed space. That lone paragraph cryptically states “CPSD’s spring 2022 Smarter Balanced assessment scores decreased, along with many comparable school districts.”

While that statement may have an element of truth it is also a half truth that tends to hide the whole truth. To find the whole truth about the District’s academic performance this tiny paragraph instead suggests the reader go to the Office of the Superintendent for Public Instruction (OSPI) Report Card website.

The question is: Did you? Did anyone?

As an alternative, the article suggests “…contacting Community Relations at (253) 583-5040” which I did only to be told to go to the OSPI site to find the data or view past Board meetings.

If the District has the data why wasn’t it published?

Making you do the work of the District is one way of concealing the facts from the general public. Despite the alleged emphasis on academics in the September 2022 Inside Schools issue (no academic data there either) the District is unwilling to present academic performance data to the public.

Why is that? It simply cannot be ignored any longer.

We don’t have schools simply to talk about demographics, staff, career and college readiness and graduation rates and wonderful programs. We have schools to provide our children with an academically challenging educational experience which prepares them for adult life, in the family, trades, business or college. So how is CPSD doing with respect to the academic standards mandated by OSPI?

Not so good to put it mildly.

Since 2016 CPSD slid from 44.6% to 27.9% academic ranking statewide among all school districts. That’s near the bottom quarter of all school districts in the State. Every school district statewide had to deal with the impact of COVID yet CPSD declined far worse than did State averages. CPSD’s slide academically started long before COVID during 2016-2018 when there was a change in Superintendent and administration. That decline has continued through 2022. This is not to say that all CPSD schools declined since 2016 but rather that the academic decline and disparities between schools is shocking and has yet to be addressed by the Board, Superintendent and administration.

There are four categories of CPSD schools below with academic rankings relative to all schools in Washington State between 2016 and 2022. These rankings are based upon data contained in OSPI and Schooldigger websites. The percentages (%) shown reflect the academic ranking in 2016 and then again in 2022 as an average for the schools in that category:

Category #1: High performing schools that increased their academic ranking since 2016: Meriwether, Carter Lake, Beachwood, Rainier. (60% 2016, 70% 2022) (Incidentally all on JBLM)

Category #2: Relatively better performing schools in 2016 that had a significant loss of academic ranking since 2016: Harrison, Lakes, Thomas, Custer, Hillside, Idlewild, Lake Louise, Oakbrook. (54% 2016, 37% 2022):

Category #3: Schools with precipitous drops in academic ranking since 2016: Hudtloff, Dower, Evergreen, Tyee Park. (52% 2016, 14% 2022):

Category #4: Schools that chronically performed poorly since 2016: Clover Park, Lochburn, Four Heroes, Lakeview, Park Lodge, Tillicum. (12% 2016, 7% in 2022).

Eighteen of the 22 schools (82%) profiled above have significant or precipitous drops in academic ranking or chronic under achievement in academic ranking since 2016. Such low academic performance and huge disparities are indicative of a Board, Superintendent and administration that have lost control of the District and its schools. Apparently annual SIPs and 5 year academic improvement plans recommended by the Superintendent and passed by the Board have not worked over the last 6 years. What makes anyone think that academic performance will change for the better given historical trends? How bad does it have to be for this Board and Superintendent to be moved to real action? It’s our children and future that are at stake.