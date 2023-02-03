Visit Chief Leschi Monument – The Suburban Times

The January 27, 2023 Chief Leschi Memorial Walk is a great jumping off point to let the community know that at the intersection of Steilacoom Blvd SW and Circle Dr SW at the entrance to Western State Hospital is a plaque honoring Chief Leschi.

The Lakewood Historical Society and City of Lakewood placed a plaque at approximately the site where Leschi was confined, now near the driveway of Western State Hospital. Photo by Walter Neary.