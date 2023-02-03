Visit Chief Leschi Monument – The Suburban Times

The January 27, 2023 Chief Leschi Memorial Walk is a great jumping off point to let the community know that at the intersection of Steilacoom Blvd SW and Circle Dr SW at the entrance to Western State Hospital is a plaque honoring Chief Leschi.
Walter Neary says
I want to thank Ben for adding this photo for the benefit of people who read the City of Lakewood’s wonderful account of the Chief Leschi Honor Walk and who want to know where Leschi was held. The plaque is roughly at the site of the guardhouse where the military housed Leschi to keep him from being lynched before trial. Of course, it’s the great tragedy that Leschi was effectively lynched by the Thurston County sheriff and civilians from Olympia after a farce trial for a crime that didn’t exist – and if it did exist, he was not there for.
Even though this plaque must have been placed with fanfare at some point, my intensive and academic studies have revealed exactly 11 people know about it. Maybe 12 on a good day.
So many thanks to The Suburban Times for sharing a photo so you can actually find the monument yourself there at the driveway to Western State Hospital
There really should be more said and done at this site. I know the Historic Fort Steilacoom Association, which has buildings from the 1850s nearby, would be happy to collaborate with anyone. I’m sure the people who placed the plaque feel the same way. This photo is taken from a Western State Hospital parking spot. Western State Hospital and DSHS would, I’m sure, also be honored to work with anyone.
Links
The Nisqually Tribe produced powerful memories of the event. See https://youtu.be/rICfrOZoN_8 and https://www.facebook.com/nisqually/posts/pfbid03R6uTyx4iu4nCaKkwC5UQqUtSYXAhvtaa5yjRsnCR9muex1GcfthNC6f267pRszdl
The City of Lakewood’s great photos from the walk: https://www.facebook.com/LakewoodWA/posts/pfbid0VBKDZebQqQfaxcBFAsubqGgTGk3kCaUW4Y1ExZPwoM426Mgd9RajMKnZkLUTFbU9l
More about Historic Fort Steilacoom https://historicfortsteilacoom.org/
Original post that got us talking about where Leschi was held: https://thesubtimes.com/2023/02/01/hundreds-gather-for-chief-leschi-memorial-walk/