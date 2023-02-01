Hundreds gather for Chief Leschi Memorial Walk – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

We were honored to participate in the Chief Leschi Memorial Walk Jan. 27, 2023 led and organized by the Nisqually Tribe.

A few hundred people gathered at the Oakbrook Plaza under drizzly skies. As they arrived they received bright red long-sleeved shirts handed out by the tribe honoring the upcoming 100-year anniversary of the Medicine Creek Treaty and Chief Leschi – the last Chief of the Nisquallies.

Tribal leaders offered opening remarks including from Tribal Chairman Willie Frank III, along with a few words from Lakewood Mayor Jason Whalen and Lakewood Councilmember Don Anderson.

The group – made up of people of all ages and a number of horses ridden by tribal members – then embarked on its walk, taking over the center turn lane of Steilacoom Boulevard, traveling the roughly one-mile to Fort Steilacoom Park. Once inside the park the procession gathered in the field near the off-leash dog park.

More stories were shared about Chief Leschi, who was held prisoner within the prairie that is now Fort Steilacoom Park. He was hanged in 1858 not far from the stone marker at the Oakbrook Plaza where the crowd gathered to start its walk.

Nisqually tribal leaders held the memorial walk on Jan. 27 because that is Leschi’s birthday – a date that holds significance for the tribe.

The city of Lakewood looks forward to more opportunities to partner with the Nisqually Tribe to showcase its history in our region, including at Fort Steilacoom Park. In the works is a pilot project for the mark that will include interpretive signs sharing the tribe’s story and the Lushootseed language, and historical markers within the park that are culturally significant.

Find more photos from the day on the city’s Facebook page.