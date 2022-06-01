Letter: Thank you and Godspeed Mom – The Suburban Times

Thinking of, and thanking, Mom as I prepare to board the B-29 Doc for an amazing flight around Puget Sound.

Dear Mom,

May 17, 2022, is a day I won’t soon forget.

After two-and-a-half hours, I left your bedside for the ride of a lifetime aboard the B-29 “Doc.”

Strapped into one of six gunner seats as the engines started up, the message I expected arrived.

“Ben, I don’t know if you’re up in the air right now or not, but I need to let you know that your mom has just now passed away…I was here in her room, holding her hand as she took her last breath and slipped away…😢”

I thought I was ready, Mom, but that message still hit me like a ton of bricks. More than a few tears fell as my head dropped.

As we taxied from the ramp to the runway, I had a few moments to gather myself.

I am certain I was exactly where I was supposed to be at that moment.

Among the many lessons I learned from you and Dad was that life is to be lived. And that was what I was doing.

On May 16, I received an email from Ted Huetter at the Museum of Flight at Boeing Field in Seattle. Was I interested in a media flight on Doc…tomorrow?

Mom, I have to admit, I did pause for a few moments. But your voice, the voice you had before it became muted by dementia, rang loud and clear in my head.

I replied to Ted with gratitude and excitement at the opportunity. I’d see him May 17.

As you know Mom, the publishing world is not for the faint of heart, but there are a few perks along the way. And this was one perk I could not pass up.

A single seat, just in front of the crawlspace to the tail of the B-29 Doc, offered a nice place to think of Mom. Photo courtesy Ted Huetter, Museum of Flight.

Honor. Educate. Connect.

That is Doc’s mission.

You would’ve enjoyed the entire experience.

Doc is one of just two airworthy Boeing B-29s in the world today. It is owned by the non-profit Doc’s Friends in Wichita, Kansas.

As crew member Josh Wells briefed the passengers before the flight, he mentioned that Doc serves to honor the brave men who flew her and the incredible women who built her.

I can see you grinning, with a mischievous twinkle in your eye, at the mention of “the incredible women who built her”.

Doc took 16 years and more than 400,000 hours of volunteer labor to rebuild to flying condition.

As we flew around Puget Sound for 30 minutes, we were allowed to unbuckle and crawl around to marvel at this machine and, as Josh put it, honor those who flew aircraft like this into battle.

In addition to thinking of, and honoring those brave warriors, I couldn’t help, of course, but think of you. Had it not been for a decision you and Dad made more than 50 years ago, I wouldn’t be onboard Doc.

The purchase, in 1970, of what is now General Aviation News and the following decades is what made it possible for me to be in a position for Ted to email me in the first place. No General Aviation News, no ride on Doc. Simple as that.

You see, Doc’s Friends sell ride tickets, and they are tough to come by — and expensive. All seats for all flights while Doc was in Seattle were sold before the B-29 even entered Washington’s airspace.

If you happen to be reading this letter, and aren’t my Mom, you have a chance to see — and maybe ride on — Doc throughout the remainder of spring and summer. Check the Doc’s Friends website for more details.

A selfie with Mom on a sunny day before she moved into memory care.

Dementia and Care

I know the last five years of your life weren’t what you wanted or expected. I’m sorry for that.

Dementia took its toll on you, on your memory, and on your ability to understand. Even simple things like “what would you like for dinner?” became a struggle for you.

But one thing you never forgot and were never confused by was vanilla ice cream. You could’ve been in the midst of a horrible day, but when a scoop of vanilla ice cream was placed in your hand, all your struggles melted away for those few moments.

As I’m writing this, it has been one week since you died. Like I said at the start, I thought I was prepared. Dementia made it so you only recognized me about half of the time. But you not being here any longer, that’s going to take me some time to process.

And that’s a good thing.

The lessons I learned from you I will treasure for the rest of my days. But one stands at the top of the list at this particular moment as it is so fresh in my memory.

You updated your healthcare directive in 2014. And you made certain I understood your choices. While not easy, that simple document made my job of sticking up for you easier. To the doctor who was incredulous that I would not allow treatment, I simply replied, “this isn’t my decision. I’m honoring the choice of the person who made them.”

Again, if you aren’t my Mom, and you are reading this, please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and make certain your medical wishes are known. Here’s a great resource.

There is so much more to say. I am so proud to be your son.

Thank you. And I miss you. Godspeed Mom.

Much love, Ben

If you feel moved to make a contribution in Mom’s name, Women in Aviation or the Rotary Club of Lakewood would be great places to do so. For Women in Aviation, go to WAI.org/donate and type Mary Lou Sclair in the “In Memory of.“ For the Rotary Club of Lakewood, mail a check to P.O. Box 99786, Lakewood, WA 98496.

You can read Mom’s Obituary Notice here.

Publisher’s Note: My day job is as owner and operator of General Aviation News. This letter was previously published on the General Aviation News website on May 30, 2022. Mom and Dad also owned The Suburban Times from 1975-1980.