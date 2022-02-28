Correction: What’s in a name? – The Suburban Times

I have to confess that there is a typo in the item I sent to The Suburban Times about the upcoming Book Doctors event (Thursday, March 3, 2:00 pm, PST.)

The flyer was no sooner in the mail when Lon S. himself pointed out that his name is spelled with a K instead of a C as I creatively spelled it. Noted. However, as I wrote Lon, usually there is a prize for the first person to notice a typo, but since we’d expect you to know your own name, you don’t get a prize, but we will change the copy. SAFKO. LON SAFKO. (Lon is the author of 27 books, three of which are best sellers.)

Lon responded gallantly that he will be giving several copies of his ebooks for prizes at the Book Doctors Event.

We don’t want to miss that.

Register in advance for this meeting: us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0vf-6rrz8sGtfioAlL6rzPCUQDI7xelICA

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.