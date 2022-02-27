March Zoom Book Doctors to feature bestselling author – The Suburban Times

The March 3, 2022 Zoom Book Doctors will be held at 2 pm. Authors will include:

Lon Safco, bestselling author of “The Social Media Bible”, “The Fusion Marketing Bible”, “The Innovative Thinking Bible”, and 22 other books. Lon will share pitfalls to avoid while getting your book into print.

Lynn Merwyn, author of The Zucchini Book, will discuss the challenges of publishing an unconventional book.

Register in advance for this meeting: us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0vf-6rrz8sGtfioAlL6rzPCUQDI7xelICA

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.