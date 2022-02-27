 March Zoom Book Doctors to feature bestselling author – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

March Zoom Book Doctors to feature bestselling author

· · Leave a Comment ·

The March 3, 2022 Zoom Book Doctors will be held at 2 pm. Authors will include:

Lon Safco, bestselling author of “The Social Media Bible”, “The Fusion Marketing Bible”, “The Innovative Thinking Bible”, and 22 other books. Lon will share pitfalls to avoid while getting your book into print.

Lynn Merwyn, author of The Zucchini Book, will discuss the challenges of publishing an unconventional book.

Register in advance for this meeting: us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0vf-6rrz8sGtfioAlL6rzPCUQDI7xelICA

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.