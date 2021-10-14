Letter: Equity? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by KM Hills.
The definition that comes up when you Google Equity . . . is “the quality of being fair and impartial.
I think most of us have seen the below cartoon about equity vs. equality.
I recently spoke at a public meeting and posed the question to publicly elected officials about how to do more for one group without taking away from any other group. I know I am too old to understand common core math, but someone please help me understand what is fair or impartial about taking anything from one (even a wooden crate) to give something to someone else? Please solve the math problem depicted in the picture so the shortest person can enjoy the game without taking the wooden crate from the tallest person who is enjoying the game.
I don’t often enjoy reading for pleasure but there are a few authors whose writings make me stop & think. One of them is Kurt Vonnegut. One of his short stories, Harrison Bergeron, seems very fitting as we talk about equality and equity. I encourage you to read it for yourself but what it comes down to is that the government is handicapping anyone who stands out as too smart, or too graceful or too beautiful. The government wants all citizens at the same level on all aspects.
I fear life is imitating art is this regard. If you are a gifted student schools don’t want you to become too smart so will take resources for gifted classes and use them on others in an effort to make everyone just adequate, where no one stands out as too smart or too dumb. This will be a great loss for our society as a whole if everyone is just marginal.
Comments
candyce says
I will link my article here.
thesubtimes.com/2021/10/12/letter-history-on-equity/?fbclid=IwAR170oLxqq-nelF8-mF10Exp6gjXoF2dXQeyCd0FIvNpOycrjMzQq7XcdY4
The problem is the definition has been twisted, but still comes to the same conclusion; equal outcomes.
That’s a dangerous concept for a couple of reasons;
1. How do we manufacture equilibrium in this regard? Thomas Sowell brings up a couple of great points.
“Nobody is equal to anybody. Even the same man is not equal to himself on different days.”
Also,
“If there is not equality of outcomes among people born to the same parents and raised under the same roof, why should equality of outcomes be expected—or assumed—when conditions are not nearly so comparable?”
He’s right, we are different people, with different strengths and weaknesses on different days.
How do we account for that in any real way without taking from anyone else?
2. On what standard do we base an outcome?
A successful outcome for me has been a stay at home mom living within a humble wage but living within my means. Success for Muhammad Ali is being a famous boxing champion. I cannot (nor would I want to) achieve that. The point of equality is that if I wanted to try to go for that, the opportunity is there.
One very important point is that we can lead a kid to education, but we can’t make them learn. It takes more than an administrator, a teacher, or a school to do that. We need to encourage a cultural shift that values and strives for academic success, across the board. Asian countries far exceed us educationally because their cultures value education, they push their kids to excel academically. They have a system where it is “survival of the fittest” in education. Not everyone goes to college and definitely not wasting time on liberal art degrees.
Outside of the very Marxist context of equity- that is.
Carla says
Delayed gratification, hard work and maturity provide a stable foundation where eventually you can stand on your own two feet to be a productive member of society. If these disciplines are not taught, you could end up putting a child on two crates prematurely where there are no safety measures in place. Meanwhile, with this hands off approach, you are now too far away to even have a chance to catch that child if he or she should fall. That child has essentially been set up for failure. Something to think about. At least that is how I interpret the picture in this article. .