Letter: Equity? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by KM Hills.

The definition that comes up when you Google Equity . . . is “the quality of being fair and impartial.

I think most of us have seen the below cartoon about equity vs. equality.

Interaction Institute for Social Change | Artist: Angus Maguire.

I recently spoke at a public meeting and posed the question to publicly elected officials about how to do more for one group without taking away from any other group. I know I am too old to understand common core math, but someone please help me understand what is fair or impartial about taking anything from one (even a wooden crate) to give something to someone else? Please solve the math problem depicted in the picture so the shortest person can enjoy the game without taking the wooden crate from the tallest person who is enjoying the game.

I don’t often enjoy reading for pleasure but there are a few authors whose writings make me stop & think. One of them is Kurt Vonnegut. One of his short stories, Harrison Bergeron, seems very fitting as we talk about equality and equity. I encourage you to read it for yourself but what it comes down to is that the government is handicapping anyone who stands out as too smart, or too graceful or too beautiful. The government wants all citizens at the same level on all aspects.

I fear life is imitating art is this regard. If you are a gifted student schools don’t want you to become too smart so will take resources for gifted classes and use them on others in an effort to make everyone just adequate, where no one stands out as too smart or too dumb. This will be a great loss for our society as a whole if everyone is just marginal.