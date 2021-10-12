Letter: History on “Equity” – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Candyce Hernandez.

The last school board meeting people (and Paul Wagemann) who are against the new iteration of the Equity policy we’re slandered as “conspiracy theorists” for believing the ties equity has to Marxism.

Let me explain why this isn’t conspiracy and you should probably refer to the Communist Manifesto.

From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs. -Karl Marx, 1875.

Equity is equality of outcome.

This is how it’s played out:

They (usually an elite establishment entity) create an “us vs them” mentality by establishing a bourgeoisie (oppressor/upper class) and proletariat (oppressed/lower class).

In the name of equity and raising the proletariat they “tax the rich,” lining their own pockets and everyone else is impoverished together. Equal outcome being equally poor. This happens every time it is tried. This is why people fight hard against equity.

Twisting and creating new definitions doesn’t change the desire to create equal outcomes or “equity”. Yes, it sounds nice. It’s not. In practice, absolute power corrupts and corruption of power corrupts absolutely.

94 million lives have been lost to these ideas.

Mao, Chavez, Lenin, Marx…

I encourage you to look into Xi Van Fleet, Lily Tang, and a few other Chinese people who remember Mao’s revolution.

It all sounds innocuous, maybe even virtuous. I understand that.

I also understand that some people work hard to achieve the things that they have, they work to instill that ethic into their kids.

What isn’t fair is being labeled a “right wing conspiracy theorist” because you don’t know history.

We have a right to voice our concerns.