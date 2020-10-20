Westside Story – 14 Years Later

My Westside Story – Voter’s Pamphlet – Lieutenant Cyndie Fajardo article was published in The Suburban Times on October 18, 2020. Click my LINK above to return to the original article.

One of my readers, Shelley Hull, made a comment every voter should hear and consider before voting. While I have tried to make the point on numerous occasions, Ms. Hull did a superior job illustrating how the name recognition voting trap can be so powerful, even 14 years later.

Name and face recognition often prove to be a powerful vote magnet. Name recognition alone is a recipe for disaster when there are no other solid qualifications.

OCTOBER 18, 2020 AT 8:47 AM

My youngest daughter left home for college in 2006 after graduation from Lakes High School, never to live back in this area. My recent trip to visit her and her husband showed me that 14 years later she recognized one of the candidates name. ” Isn’t he the Sheriffs press secretary?” She said. “YES I replied that’s what he is”. Out of the mouths of babes, even ones with a Masters.

Ms. Hull’s observation supports the idea that if a candidate exposes their face and name frequently enough, the voter’s mind will begin to play tricks. The voter starts thinking, “Oh, I know Ed Troyer. I have seen him on TV. I do not know the other candidate, so I will vote for Ed Troyer.” It is understandable to be comfortable voting for the known, Ed Troyer, rather than the unknown, Cyndie Fajardo.

If name familiarity directly correlated with being qualified to hold the Sheriff’s office, then any candidate with the most well-known name would be the best person for the elected position.

If that were true, Ted Bundy, with his strong name familiarity, should have become Sheriff decades ago before he was arrested and executed for his crimes. He certainly possessed name and face familiarity, but as you know, he was not qualified to serve as Sheriff.

I hope it is obvious, while Ed Troyer is no Ted Bundy, there is no valid connection between his well known name and face and his qualifications, if any, to support his candidacy for Sheriff.

To protect our community, I encourage all voters to look beyond Troyer’s familiar name and face. Search for his qualifications. If voters look in earnest, they will soon discover that Troyer is not qualified to become Sheriff.

Run the same analysis for candidate Cyndie Fajardo. It should quickly become evident that Cyndie Fajardo is easily our best candidate for Pierce County Sheriff.

That is why I voted Cyndie Fajardo for Pierce County Sheriff.