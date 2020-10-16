Westside Story – Voter's Pamphlet – Lieutenant Cyndie Fajardo

Our Pierce County Local Voter’s Pamphlet for our forthcoming General Election on November 3, 2020, arrived by mail recently.

I cracked the pamphlet open and dove into page 12 to read the two candidate statements for Pierce County Sheriff.

Having been associated with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department for 23+ years, I am very familiar with both candidates. After reading the Voter’s Pamphlet, I felt compelled to share my impressions and opinions regarding each candidate’s statement.

On October 12, 2020, I published my findings and opinions regarding Ed Troyer’s candidate statement. If you missed my Westside Story — Voter’s Pamphlet — Detective Ed Troyer click here.

Candidate Cyndie Fajardo

(1) Voters may never have seen Lieutenant Cyndie Fajardo’s face or name on TV. Cyndie has spent her career behind the scenes with a lower public profile than her opponent. Cyndie spent her career leading and managing others to accomplish various missions of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Cyndie Fajardo has not just been a talker; she has been a doer, making her more highly qualified to become our next Sheriff.

(2) Cyndie Fajardo has elected experience, having run for and been reelected to multiple terms for the position of President of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Guild.

Ed Troyer has no elected experience.

(3) Compare the educational backgrounds of the two candidates.

Cyndie Fajardo has the following educational accomplishments:

Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice Administration. Master’s Degree in Organizational Management. Graduate, FBI Academy.

While the FBI Academy education is not required to be Sheriff, it enhances a candidate’s ability to provide effective Executive Police Leadership. Cyndie has already completed her FBI education, which is why she is more qualified to be our next Sheriff. Her opponent has not accomplished his FBI training.

Cyndie Fajardo is miles ahead of her opponent regarding formal education, leadership experience, management experience, community relations experience, and law enforcement experience. She has experience working with government budgets.

(4) Cyndie Fajardo has 32 years of service with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, plus 4 years with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Department in Colorado or a total of 36 years in law enforcement.

(5) Compare the experience of the two candidates.

(a) When it comes to experience, Ed Troyer’s career has been very narrow.

*Ed spent a small amount of time of his total career actually in street Patrol.

*Ed Troyer, while attached to a patrol units, evaded street patrol as much as possible instead spending his time in side-assignments outside the patrol function.

Patrol is the backbone of police work. If you lack experience and knowledge regarding patrol, you will not be able to be an effective leader in law enforcement.

*Ed Troyer spent the last 19 or 20 years as our department Public Information Officer (PIO).

*Ed Troyer spent decades on TV as host of the Sheriff’s Report, which generates more face and name familiarity.

Ed has no time and no experience managing or leading any significant operational or administrative units of the Sheriff’s Department.

(b) Cyndie Fajardo has served multiple leadership and supervisory assignments which have prepared her to serve as our next Sheriff, such as:

Commanding Officer of the Sheriff’s Department Parkland – Spanaway Precinct.

Director of Public Safety (Chief of Police & Fire Chief) for the Town of Steilacoom.

Patrol sergeant

Patrol lieutenant

Supervisor narcotics

Financial Investigator

Five different management / supervisor positions in FEMA Search and Rescue.

Supervisor Community Programs.

As everyone knows, politics can be a dirty business. Recently Cyndie Fajardo has been the target of some sensational bad press with half-truths, hidden agendas, and politically motivated tactics designed to block her election.

It is 2020, but as difficult as it is to comprehend, there are still those who do not want a woman, any woman, to become Sheriff of Pierce County.

Watch for my forthcoming Westside Story which will provide voters the opportunity to understand both sides of this recent drama.

Voters can then make an informed decision regarding who is best qualified to serve as our next Pierce County Sheriff.