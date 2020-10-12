Westside Story – Voter's Pamphlet – Detective Ed Troyer

Our Pierce County Local Voter’s Pamphlet for our forthcoming General Election on November 3, 2020, just arrived in the mail.

I cracked the pamphlet open and dove into page 12 to read the two candidate statements for Pierce County Sheriff.

Having been associated with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department for 23+ years, I am very familiar with both candidates. After reading both candidate statements, my impressions and opinions are as follows.

Candidate Ed Troyer –

(1) Ed’s photo is highly recognized as an individual who has been in almost every home in Pierce County for close to 30 years based on his decades of TV appearances.

For almost two decades, Ed has served as the Pierce County Sheriff Department’s Public Information Officer (PIO). As PIO, Ed’s familiar face and name are frequently on almost every TV screen in Pierce County.

Additionally, for years before becoming PIO, and simultaneously after that, Ed hosted the popular TV show, The Sheriff’s Report. Ed is known by many as TV Boy.

It appears likely Ed Troyer may be voted into office based only on his face and name familiarity and for no other reason. If that happens, our election easily could prove to be a big mistake.

If voters make the error of voting for Ed Troyer for Sheriff, it will not be the first mistake we have made in selecting a Sheriff. An extreme example of choosing the wrong person is clearly demonstrated in the Sheriff George Janovich debacle.

The office of Sheriff is too important to all of us to not make the right choice.

(2) Ed states he has years of experience, including ten years in patrol and 15 years in detectives. He states it qualifies him to be Sheriff.

Based on my 25-year association with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, I find Ed’s experience description misleading.

Ask Ed how many of the ten years he was assigned to patrol, he actually worked the streets in patrol. Career Rotation Assignments or side jobs inside patrol, such as School Resource Officer or DARE, are important, but they are not the same as working patrol on the streets.

Ask Ed how many cases he has detected during his 15 years of holding the rank of detective. Being a detective is more than a full-time job. Ed could not be a full-time detective and simultaneously work full-time as the department’s PIO.

Ed never was and is not to this day a detective in the sense of the word that the voting public thinks of when they hear the word detective.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department chose to provide Ed with the rank and pay of detective instead of deputy pay. I support that decision because PIO is a different kind of responsibility than that of a deputy.

Conversely, Ed has no justification for taking advantage of his pay grade to mislead the voting public into thinking he is a detective.

Ask Ed how many cases he has been assigned to investigate as a detective? How many reports has he written as a detective? How many cases has he solved as a detective? How many arrests has he personally made as a detective? It is not possible to be a full-time detective and simultaneously serve as PIO.

Look at Ed’s education and training when it comes to executive management and leadership. His education and training in the area of executive leadership are close to non-existent.

How many departments within the Sheriff’s Department, and how many officers and staff has Ed managed in his career? His management record indicates Ed Troyer is not ready to be Sheriff.

Ed states, “Many of you know me. I’ve earned your trust. I want to continue our relationship.”

Ed is correct about one thing. Yes, I do know Ed Troyer. I like Ed Troyer. Ed Troyer is a nice guy.

Ed is wrong about one thing. I do not trust Ed Troyer. Ed has proven to me his word cannot be trusted, making him a poor choice as candidate for Pierce County Sheriff.

Ed has proven to me that he is all about making promises and not keeping them. Ed is all about taking care of Ed first before the department’s best interests and the best interests of the public. I learned this when I worked side by side with Ed on several occasions.

There are many positive things I could say about Ed, but being qualified to become our next Pierce County Sheriff is not one of them.

Ed states he is transparent and truthful. He is not. If he were, he would not try to abuse his pay grades by making voters think he had worked ten full years as a patrol officer and 15 years as a working detective.

Ed states he wants to be Sheriff to keep our families safe. I am not confident Ed Troyer will be useful in keeping our families safe. Ed does not return phone calls. Ed has a history of leaving a string of broken promises in his wake of his career to date.

If Ed fails to return phone calls while serving as PIO, he makes citizens, news staff, and front office staff angry, but nobody dies. I, along with other front office staff, have witnessed the anger resulting from Ed’s performance failure.

Suppose Ed, as Sheriff, repeats his long-standing pattern of failing to return phone calls and to fulfill promises and agreements. As Sheriff, performance failure may prove to be more severe, exposing citizens to injury and death.

Before voting for Ed Troyer for Sheriff, make sure you can justify your vote based on an honest and accurate appraisal of Ed’s actual qualifications and experience.

Do not waste your vote on name and face familiarity.

Do what is right, not what is easy. Make your voting decision work for the best interest of our Pierce County community.

In my next article, I will review my thoughts and opinions regarding Lieutenant Cynthia Fajardo as a candidate for Pierce County Sheriff related to my review of her candidate statement in the Voter’s Pamphlet.

The views expressed in this article are the writer’s own.