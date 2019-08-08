Westside Story – That's Punny

Did you follow the reader comments connected to my column titled, Westside Story – Too Many Loose Nuts Near Western State? If you did, you witnessed a fair amount of banter regarding my stab at humor. Some readers classified my effort as a pun.
Readers enjoyed my joke. Other readers did not enjoy my humor effort.
Five ladies are avid readers of Westside Story. They got the joke.
The entire discussion brings to mind what my mentor, John Vorhaus, a successful comedic writer, told me, and it is something to remember.
When all the puns are gone, only criminals will have puns.
Comments
Marty says
I enjoyed it Joe. Some guy named Brenden took issue with the lack of political correctness so I responded using politically correct words. I thought he’d see the silliness of it all, but he didn’t.
Joseph Boyle says
Marty,
I appreciate your effort.
While I clearly recognise Brenden has a point as there are still some unnecessary problems in our world, there is also a lot of pendulum swinging silliness in the form of overreaction to the problem(s).
I also understand it is possible that Brenden’s personal life experience could give him a view that is significantly different from yours and mine.
Joseph Boyle