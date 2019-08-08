Westside Story – That's Punny

Did you follow the reader comments connected to my column titled, Westside Story – Too Many Loose Nuts Near Western State? If you did, you witnessed a fair amount of banter regarding my stab at humor. Some readers classified my effort as a pun.

Readers enjoyed my joke. Other readers did not enjoy my humor effort.



Five ladies are avid readers of Westside Story. They got the joke.

The entire discussion brings to mind what my mentor, John Vorhaus, a successful comedic writer, told me, and it is something to remember.

When all the puns are gone, only criminals will have puns.