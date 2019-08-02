Westside Story – Too Many Loose Nuts Near Western State

While I am all for being kind to one another, the political correctness phenomenon drives me nuts. Political correctness can really get out of hand, and I actually have found that political correctness often needs political correctness itself, if you know what I mean.

Why just this morning while I was telling someone about there being too many loose nuts near Western State Hospital, I was unmercifully attacked orally for not being politically correct. Why are we losing free speech?

Scroll down to my photo below to get a clear picture of what I was trying to say when I said, “This is a case of too many loose nuts near Western State Hospital.”

Too many loose nuts near Western State Hospital blocks intersection of Steilacoom Boulevard and Hipkins Road SW.