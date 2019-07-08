Letter: Glut and greed – Marijuana goes to seed

We told you so.

Legalization has led to proliferation which is leading to liberalization.

Imagine that.

Connect the pot dots.

Fourteen months ago, John Arbeeny, former deputy mayor of the City of Lakewood, WA, predicted what was then already happening but a portend of things to come: “a glut of pot in the market from overproduction by growers and producers.”

“And where,” asked Arbeeny, will this so-called “‘regulated’ surplus wind up?

“Trans-shipped to other states.”

Which is illegal.

But not for long if Oregon lawmakers get their way.

Known – infamously – for its “liberal-thinking, free-loving modern-day hippies”, Oregon prides itself on being “the first state in the country to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana possession. A survey concluded that by the end of 2005, the Oregonians who admitted to using marijuana outnumbered the general population by 32-45 percent.”

Now, just days ago, Andrew O’Reilly, reporting for Fox News, reveals that Oregon has produced so much marijuana that even if every man, woman and child of Oregon’s 4 million residents – including all the fans in the stands (not many if it’s the Oregon State Beavers who are predicted to win but two games this upcoming 2019 season) – got high smoking pot, they would be puffing away for the next six-and-a-half years even if pot-growing production ended today.

For the record, Oregon is also high on the Ducks (picked to go 8-4 in 2019) whose colors, like marijuana, are green (and yellow).

The outcome (not of the rivalry between the Ducks and the Beavers, although given the proliferation of pot that game will probably be the high of their respective seasons) suggested by Oregon’s lawmakers by which to clear the air of the cloud produced by Oregon’s pot-puffing people while at the same time solve the problem (profit from the scheme) of having produced too much pot?

Sell it to other states.

Which means transporting it across state lines.

Which is illegal.

For now.

But the expectations of the huffing-and-puffing, greed-and-glut-growing Oregon legislators are high that’ll change.