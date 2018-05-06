Letter: Educate or eradicate – a pot predicament

The upcoming night of May 7, the Lakewood City Council will recognize with a proclamation in their honor, the “more than 940 Clover Park School District (CPSD) certified employees (who) work to open student’s minds to ideas, knowledge and dreams” (p.005, of 534).

Ironically, that same night, that same City Council, will “hear public testimony and receive additional information regarding a proposal” to either allow or prohibit retail marijuana.

The City Council has already heard from the CPSD Board the latter’s position on pot.

The members of the CPSD Board, together with the Superintendent, do not view pot as productive in realizing the potential – much less opening the minds – of their pupils’ pursuit of “ideas, knowledge and dreams.”

They want weed to be unwelcome in Lakewood, believing cannabis would cannibalize – erode, if not eradicate – the educational capabilities of 11,865 students in 17 elementary schools, four middle schools, two high schools, one alternative school, Harrison Preparatory School, and two specialty schools within Western State Hospital.

At the January 22, 2018 joint meeting of the Lakewood City Council and Clover Park School District Board, CPSD Board President Schafer said that the CPSD Board of Directors does not “see the drug as a benefit to students or increasing their ability to succeed in schools or the community’” (p.014).

But what the City Council wants to know, at least according to the questions members asked per the minutes of the April 23 Study Session (p.019), is can the City have more than two retail marijuana outlets; and should the City “allow the sale of marijuana and want to limit offensive signage, would the City run afoul to some of the sign regulations”?

Here’s what’s foul.

Is youth drug use rising in states with legal marijuana?

Yes. In Washington State as “the perceived harmfulness of marijuana declined among eight and 10th graders, marijuana use increased.”

Is youth marijuana use rising faster in states with legal medical marijuana laws?

“Yes. Youth use rates in states that have legalized marijuana outstrip those that have not.”

Does THC – the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis – make youth “more likely to engage in risky behavior”?

Yes.

And yet pot is promoted locally in Lakewood as “creating opportunities for education” (p.012)?