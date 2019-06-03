Letter: A Voter’s Guide – Hit the road, Jack (but look for Mike or Debbie)

We were there the night the Seattle Mariners got pummeled by the hated A-Rod, always-booed-when-he-comes-to-the-plate Yankees.

That wasn’t what we hoped to see given the King was on the mound – briefly – but it was what we saw.

It was our first time so there were a lot of firsts for us.

First it was Mike. Mike is deaf. We met Mike at the Park and Ride and since we’d never ridden the bus – anywhere – we asked him for help.

“You’ll have to repeat that,” Mike said. “I’m a lip reader.”

Turns out Mike was quite good at lip reading and quite good at making his way everywhere he goes by bus. Mike had an Orca pass. We had found the right guy to get on the right bus and had every confidence we’d get where we wanted to go.

Then, at one of the few bus stops, a gal got on sporting a Mariner’s jacket, a Mariner’s jersey, and a Mariner’s cap.

“I bet she’s going to the game,” I whispered to my wife.

All-decked-out Debbie – which is what her name turned out to be when we were introduced – sat down right behind us and proved to be as helpful as Mike given she was indeed going to the game.

When I explained to her we’d never done this before Debbie did her duty.

Debbie got off the bus with us, walked with us up and over and back down the ramp that went over some street or streets (I was gawking at all the sights and sounds and not paying attention for which I would pay the price later), and Debbie even – even – guided us to the very section in which we were to sit all the while waving to this person or that and calling out names, recognizing faces, a 20-game package purchaser was Debbie, our guide.

There are several would-be guides, aka presidential aspirants, who say they know where they’re going and invite us to get on the bus, Gus.

The opening paragraph of Jesse McKinley’s May 31, 2019 article in The New York Times read, “Marijuana has gone mainstream, casino gambling is everywhere and sports wagering is spreading. Could prostitution be next?”

Turns out it could.

Interesting mix of behaviors long considered taboo all glitzed and glamorized in this largely Democrat (Kamala Harris, et al) glossy handout. No licentious labels were affixed to any Republicans in this article as the decriminalizing of sex work seems to be the thing of the other party.

And quite a party it appears to be.

Of course, the list of vices promoted by increasingly loud so-called progressive voices is not limited to those mentioned here.

Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH) for children, as another example, seeks legitimacy in libraries across America. Never mind – and apparently library leaders don’t – that the March 2018 Public Library Association’s (PLA) biennial national conference in Philadelphia featured Rachel Aimee, New York City DQSH chapter founder.

Aimee co-founded in 2005, developed and was editor-in-chief of “$pread”, a sex-workers magazine.

Aimee aims to unify one nation under sex work.

So, the Democrats have an ally in Aimee.

Such seemingly innocuous children’s story times to Aimee apparently serve as a substitute means by which to reach her ends since her magazine for “street workers, pro-dommes, escorts, strippers, nude models, porn workers and pretty much anything else you can think of,” has gone under.

If you don’t know who your guides are – or don’t care, or in the great press of humanity, you get distracted – you can get lost.

We did.

We stayed to the bitter end of the Mariners-Yankees game and looked among the 30,000 fans for Debbie, our guide. But our guide was gone. I had a ballpark idea of the general direction we were to go in retracing our steps to wherever it was those buses Debbie had said were supposed to be waiting.

For a while we wandered.

The saxophone player and the two guys on the drums with the money donation pot outside the stadium were pretty good. But they – or at least us – were on the wrong side of the ballpark.

Finally, we asked some nice policemen guides for help. They were standing in the middle of an intersection directing traffic.

Could they also direct us to our bus?

They could. And did.

Sure enough we came upon a bus, the reader board for which declared in flashing neon that it was in fact planning on going to our destination.

Just to be sure, however, I asked the official-looking fellow if this bus was going our way.

Even though it was approaching midnight he didn’t seem to be bothered that I couldn’t read but smiled, pointed to the aforementioned flashing sign and said, “We wouldn’t lie to you.”

That can’t be said of course of all supposed guides, even official-looking presidential hopefuls.