Letter: Kamala Harris, the Pandora’s Box of presidential hopefuls

This time it’s legalization of prostitution. Harris is for it.

In recent days it was legalization of pot. “The world needs more joy,” said Harris, and cannabis is the cure this presidential candidate proffered for whatever sadness ails mankind.

What’s sad is Harris’ rationale.

‘As long as nobody is hurt’ Harris said in an interview in which she advocated for the decriminalization of sex work.

“When you are talking about consenting adults, I think that, you know… yes. We should really consider that we can’t criminalize consensual behavior as long as no one is being harmed.”

What’s the harm in hemp? What’s the problem with prostitution?

They are part and parcel of a Pandora’s Box come ajar.

There is a debate among scholars of ancient Greek mythology as to whether Pandora’s Box contained evils that were perpetuated on the planet when they escaped thanks to a quizzical maiden whose curiosity got the best of her, or whether contained within the cannister were blessings not curses.

Blessings that were borne away, not to then be bestowed on humans but rather virtues escaped and lost forever.

As 6th-century BC Greek poet Theognis of Megara:

“Trust, a mighty god has gone, Restraint has gone from men,

and the Graces, my friend, have abandoned the earth.

Men’s judicial oaths are no longer to be trusted, nor does anyone

revere the immortal gods; the race of pious men has perished and

men no longer recognize the rules of conduct or acts of piety.”

“As long as no one is being harmed,” per Harris, is a Libertarian philosophy which advocates that “crimes without victims” should be repealed.

There are no victims of liberalized and legalized marijuana laws?

There are no victims of liberalized and legalized prostitution?

Harris may be able to sleep at night after advocating such avarice (synonyms: addiction, lust and pointless stupidity) but Dayton Moore can’t.

Moore is Kansas City Royals general manager.

He said, “I don’t sleep at night when we don’t confront issues that are hurting our team, our family, our community.”

What made Moore restless? What issues did he believe hurt his team? Why did he toss-and-turn over the damage being done to team member’s families, the larger community? Over what did he wrestle?

That which at best describes Harris as flippant, is that over which Moore is frustrated – pornography, and what pornography is simply an advertisement for: prostitution.

Ironically, one day after major media were exposing New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft as having patronized a prostitute, Sara Israelsen-Hartley’s story was published in the Deseret News in which the Royals GM said he asked “Fight the New Drug” (not marijuana but pornography), “a nonprofit anti-pornography activist group to come talk to his players about pornography and what it can do to people.”

“Even winning the World Series in 2015,” wrote Hartley of Moore, “isn’t as good as knowing that his team’s families are doing well, their marriages are healthy, and their kids are thriving.”

In other words, Harris et al, there are victims. It does matter what you permit because it becomes that, said Moore, which “you promote. That you fail to confront, you condone.”

And if you fail to keep the lid on the box of virtue’s blessings, they will be borne away.

Forever lost.