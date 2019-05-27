Westside Story – You Do Get A 2nd Change To Make A 2nd Impression

The other day I wrote a column titled Westside Story – You Don’t Get A 2nd Chance To Make A 1st Impression. The article included one of my photos pictorially describing what I was writing about related to an unkempt looking property. I have included a duplicate photo below for reference.

One of the comments connected to my column was written by a brave and confident individual who occupies some of the rental space in the complex. She stated that while my column brought an element of embarrassment, she was happy that I had drawn attention to the condition of the property. She or her employer pay rent for some of the space in the complex.

With great courage and foresight on her part, she bravely sent a copy of my published column to the owner and property manager of the complex.

She later reported that within two hours after having sent the Westside Story, the manager had a crew on site solving the appearance problem. She was extremely pleased with the new look, and so am I. In fact, I am so glad I made a special site visit to see for myself.

One of my favorite life management practices, which I call the 2-C Rule, is recognizing that while it is easy to Complain about the negatives in life, one should also expend an equal amount of time and effort Complimenting related to the positives in life.

My 2-C Rule puts me in high gear to write a second column regarding the good news at the Custer Professional Center.

Check out the updated look in my photo below.

Custer Professional Center looks professional. Thank you, Custer Professional Center. There are many of us in Lakewood who appreciate your improvement.

When I wrote my column, one of my readers called me the “Grass Police,” which is his right based on our free speech rights. While at first, I felt terrible at being called the Grass Police, I feel favorable now, because the owner / manager of the property turned out to be extremely responsible and fast acting in terms of problem-solving. The manager is to be complimented. A lot of property owners / managers would have done nothing and hung their hat on name calling by calling me the Grass Police. I wonder if I can get a badge that says, “Grass Police.”

Lakewood is a better city thanks to the positive and constructive response from the rental occupant and the management of Custer Professional Center.