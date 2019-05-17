Westside Story – You Don't Get A 2nd Chance To Make A 1st Impression

Recently, while motoring down Custer Road in Lakewood, I spotted the sign depicted below while waiting at a red traffic light.

As I studied the sign, the first concept that came into my “thinker” was the word, Professional. The sign promotes the idea that all the business entities, and organizations inside the “professional” complex are themselves professional.

The next series of photos shows you what I saw after studying the sign.



Unkempt landscape with tall weeds, eyesore yellow stake sign, graffiti, and pop-can trash. Some of the vegetation actually blocks the building sign, thereby failing to identify some of the entities inside. If I were a professional renting space at the Professional Center, I would ask for a rent discount because the sign is of absolutely no value in terms of identifying my business or organization.

Graffiti & pop-can garbage.

When I look at the sign and then look at the property, I suffer from visual dissonance. Maybe I should have tried to use the word disharmonious in describing my reaction to what I was observing. If the fact that the property lacks professional appearance is any indication of how professional the occupants really are, it is likely I will never become a customer or client.

This abandoned looking property makes our city look run down, like something one could expect to see in a slum area.

The property certainly has a lot of upside potential to become an attractive professional looking location. If I had my youth back, I would love to buy this property and make it a jewel in Lakewood. With a beautiful, well-kept appearance, I could attract what? Professional occupants. In the end, the city would be a better place. The occupants would be better served.

I will admit that I am not always right about everything. For those who might not agree with me, another option would be to leave the property in its current condition. Do not change a thing. Instead have a new sign made up replacing the word Professional with a more descriptive word such as Unprofessional, or Mediocre. The new more accurately descriptive sign could read Custer Unprofessional Center or Custer Mediocre Center.

My friend, Todd Johnson, who strives for mediocrity on a daily basis, tells me one of his secrets for successful living is to simply lower one’s standards. He finds it takes much less effort to attain mediocrity.

The new sign would have the extra advantage of providing truth in advertising.

You don’t get a second chance to make a first impression, now do you?