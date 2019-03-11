Letter: Clams, Cryptids, and the Ca-ching! Cuisine Pine Mushroom – legislative highlights

Add clams to the Washington State symbols “chosen following dedicated research.”
A cryptid – “an animal whose existence or survival is disputed or unsubstantiated” in Washington’s case Bigfoot, aka Sasquatch – was the nomination Valentine’s Day, (don’t you love it?) February 14, 2017.
Not to be outdone, the delectable, flavorful, some might even say beautiful tricholoma magnivelare – the Pine Mushroom – received an official legislative nod that same year.
Now, speaking of beautiful, it’s the clam.
“The oblong shell of the Pacific razor clam is golden-hued, symmetrical, and especially handsome,” declares House Bill 1061.
From the “dedicated research” that no doubt led to the Razor Clam being so recognized – unanimously, 98-to-nothin’, nobody absent, nobody excused, all present for this historic, standing-ovation-unknown vote – readers can imagine how your elected representatives, all of them, state-wide sat spellbound, enthralled, as the story of this incredible, edible six-inch marine bivalve mollusk was told.
But, to save time, here’s a picture.
Comments
David Anderson says
Speaking of “dedicated research” I was surprised to learn that the Square Dance had been adopted as Washington’s state official dance, but the proposed “Louie Louie” was not accepted as the State song.
It would seem to me that the two would go hand-in-hand.
What I also don’t understand is why Bigfoot, aka Sasquatch, who/which/it/he/she has been proposed as the state cryptid since the 1970’s has not yet made official, hairy-creature monster status.
Hopefully the legislators will keep trying because even if it/she/he has never been seen, it’s the very least the lawmakers can do to legislate into law the legend so as to keep it/she/him alive.
At least the legislators really dig clams so let’s collectively raise our shovels in a toast to the Razor Clam which is reason enough to raze their salaries for the down-and-dirty work they do on our behalf.