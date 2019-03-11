Letter: Clams, Cryptids, and the Ca-ching! Cuisine Pine Mushroom – legislative highlights

Add clams to the Washington State symbols “chosen following dedicated research.”

A cryptid – “an animal whose existence or survival is disputed or unsubstantiated” in Washington’s case Bigfoot, aka Sasquatch – was the nomination Valentine’s Day, (don’t you love it?) February 14, 2017.

Not to be outdone, the delectable, flavorful, some might even say beautiful tricholoma magnivelare – the Pine Mushroom – received an official legislative nod that same year.

Now, speaking of beautiful, it’s the clam.

“The oblong shell of the Pacific razor clam is golden-hued, symmetrical, and especially handsome,” declares House Bill 1061.

From the “dedicated research” that no doubt led to the Razor Clam being so recognized – unanimously, 98-to-nothin’, nobody absent, nobody excused, all present for this historic, standing-ovation-unknown vote – readers can imagine how your elected representatives, all of them, state-wide sat spellbound, enthralled, as the story of this incredible, edible six-inch marine bivalve mollusk was told.

But, to save time, here’s a picture.