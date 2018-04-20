Really Special Events Coming Up

Most of the auction dinners are over for spring 2018, but there are still at least three more extremely interesting ones you could visit: Rotary Club of Tacoma #8, Nourish (food banks), and the Tacoma Chinese Park. Each auction offers a chance to learn more about the non-profits’ organization, dine with interesting people, and bid on numerous items . . . and possibly save money while benefiting a good cause. A really good cause, where everyone scores!

The Rotary Club of Tacoma #8 of Tacoma has been around since 1910 and is the 8th oldest Rotary Club in the world. Tacoma Rotary has their own foundation – grants are made to numerous organizations and causes as well as scholarships for high school students for higher learning and/or training, and annual recognition of outstanding military individuals (Photo Credit:Staff Sgt. Whitney Taylor). Some of this year’s auction items are: Belize Vacation, Palm Desert Vacation, Mexican Condo at Cabo San Lucas, Ski Whistler Condo, Vacation in Sunny San Jose Del Cabo, Oregon Coast Vacation Rental, Get Away to Portland, and a Vancouver BC Condo for 5 nights. There are excellent tickets as well: Sounders tickets in the Delta Suite; pre-season Seahawks tickets for 2; and Golf outings galore! The April 28 Tacoma Rotary auction is at the Bicentennial Pavilion at the Hotel Murano. Doors open at 5:30pm. Tickets are $100 per person. Reservations and more information at 253-473-7723.

Nourish Pierce County (was FISH Food Banks of Pierce County) a name reflecting the organization’s mission and how donors, volunteers and staff work together to serve anyone who needs food. Nourish collects food and distributes it from set locations as well as two mobile food banks that visit different neighborhoods. Nourish partners with The Salvation Army and the Tacoma Rescue Mission to form the Emergency Food Network (EFN). Nourish is still accepting donations for auction items like these already in: Little Lending Library stocked with books, Therapeutic Magnetic Necklace, and special event dinners. The event will be held at the Hotel Murano in the Bicentennial Pavilion 6:00 to 9:30 p.m. and will feature entertainment with the Kim Archer Band – Tickets are $75 per person. If you have any questions or difficulties, contact Angela at 253-383-3164.

In 1885 many Tacoma citizens forced out fellow citizens of Chinese ancestry. Those who fled ended up in Seattle, Portland and other places in the Pacific Northwest. In 1992 actions were initiated starting a reconciliation process. On November 30, 1993, the Tacoma City Council passed Resolution No. 32415 to reconcile the historic tragedy of the Chinese expulsion in 1885, and set aside the former National Guard site on Ruston Way for the “Chinese Commemorative Park and International Pavilion.” The Tacoma Chinese Garden and Reconciliation Park has become a “must see” place for visitors to Pierce County. The Chinese Reconciliation Project Foundation celebrates all immigrants. The annual dinner will be June 2nd at the Ming Palace (8736 S. Hosmer, Tacoma 98444) – 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. – 253-330-8828 for more information. Planned auction items include art, special dinners and experiences like “Be a Railroad Engineer for a Day,” “Ride a tug with a gravel barge along Puget Sound,” and packages like a tour of Seymour Conservatory and discussion about plants for your yard, a session with an arborist to discuss the health of your trees, and a sketch of your backyard or garden.

Choose one of the three dinners or take them all in.