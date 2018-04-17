Loggers, Lodgers, and Tiny Houses

My wife Peg and I met while attending the University of Puget Sound. Over the years we’ve enjoyed on-campus art exhibits, boxing matches, theatrical productions, lectures, and concerts. For most of our married life, we’ve lived within a few miles of the school. Peg even worked in the library for a number of years. We’ve always been proud of U.P.S., but never so proud as when we read an article about the students building a “Tiny House” and donating the home.

Gray Lumber on nearby Sixth Avenue subsidized the building materials. Funding was provided by the Associated Students of the University of Puget Sound. The Habitat for Humanity Puget Sound Chapter organized the event with the support of other student clubs, sports team members, Greek houses, and campus staff as well as Puget Sound President Isiaah Crawford. Over one weekend dozens of students worked on the construction. We visited three times for photographs.

The operation seemed very well organized. The weather can’t be organized, but for safety’s sake, there was a canopy over the area where most of the electrical work was done. It was April so of course it was raining . . . and a little cold. There were enough pink cheeks and cold fingers to go around on both men and women. I think there were considerably more women than men, but then we weren’t there all of the time. The women worked extremely well together. No one seemed at all bothered by the weather and temperature.

I belong to two community groups that donate funds and labor to Habitat for Humanity: Transportation Club of Tacoma, and Rotary Club of Tacoma #8. I think a joint effort of those two groups would make for the fun project of building one or two competing Tiny Houses. Bates Technical College has also built a Tiny House. I’ve heard that Tacoma finally passed an ordinance allowing for the possibility of a Tiny House village like neighboring Olympia and Seattle already have in place. A Tiny House has electricity, overhead lights and a heater. They are safe, weatherproof, and lockable. The house built by the U.P.S. students will be donated to the Low Income Housing Institute (www.lihi.org) in Seattle.

The students and faculty of the University of Puget Sound should be very proud of their weekend project. It was a worthwhile effort that may house many people over the next few years. Hard work and effort does make a difference in every community, especially when associated with concerned and involved scholars. Go Loggers!