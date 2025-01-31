Something Better to Do – The Suburban Times

Joseph At Home. Image by Dr Johnny Wow

Sitting in his easy chair and watching a rerun of a much earlier baseball game, Joseph was able to relax . . . well it wasn’t really relaxing, it was more like he had nothing to do anyway. His wife died several years ago. His two sons used to come over and visit from time to time, but they were both in the middle of making money and Joseph knew the need for money, even if he just sat alone and watched TV.

The TV was actually on and not being watched when Joseph stood up and announced to the world, “I’m tired of doing nothing.” He thought about kicking in the TV screen, but stopped short and said, “Don’t be stupid, stupid.”

He walked over to the front door and opened it wide and peaked out to see what kind of night it was or what kind it would be before too long. It was a pleasant evening. He just started walking and after a few minutes he ran a little bit forward, and then turned around and ran backwards. He felt so proud of himself and almost giggled. Back home he went inside and got his wallet, a jacket, and the keys to his 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Limited. Looking at himself in the living room mirror, he thought “I don’t want to be limited. I have better things to do. To hell with it.” He went out to the garage and opened the garage door. He hopped into the Chrysler, started it up and headed straight for the main road, leaving the garage door to automatically close itself.

Although he felt at ease, he still needed something to cheer him up. He stopped in at a little hamburger place with a promise to get something good to eat and drink a little later. He was surprised. The person waiting on him at the counter was a man about his own age.

Soon Joseph and his new buddy were talking, sharing stories and just plain BS. Joseph, finally said “Do you mind if I ask who you are and why you are doing something that probably costs you fifteen dollars an hour or so.?” Larry laughed and introduced himself. “Actually, it’s around fifty most nights. One worker kid tonight had a cold and the other didn’t show. Whatayagonnado?”

“I belong to the local Rotary Club and we’re planning a money maker to help a number of different organizations in town. I’ve lived all my life here, so doing something nice for the community and the friends and people who live here just seems like a good thing to do.”

Joseph nodded his head in agreement and said, “Do you need help? Where do the profits go? How many places do you give money away to?” Now that I think about it, my dad was a Rotary member and mentioned Rotary a number of times. He always talked as if he enjoyed the club . . . a lot.

Larry said, “Oops . . . I see three cars pulling in for burgers and fries. Give me a hand and I’ll make it worth your while, no money of course, but I think between the two of us we could make a better life for both of us . . . this evening anyway. What do you think?” I didn’t have to think. Larry and I fed the clients, cleaned up the mess nicely, collected the money, did the dishes, and later had a cup of morning coffee to boot.” It was the best twelve or thirteen hours or so I had experienced in ages.