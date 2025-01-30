Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson Apt 2B – The Suburban Times

(L to R) Inspector LeStrade (Morgan Gwilymn Tso) interviews Holmes (Linsay Weilliver) and Watson (Karin Terry).

Harlequin Theater has a corker going on here in Ms. Holmes and Ms. Watson Apt 2B. Instead of the normal males (as if Sherlock can ever be called normal), Sherlock and Holmes, we find two women (also Sherlock and Holmes) trying to live in an apartment together, in contemporary times with this dichotomy of characterizations.

(L to R) Irene Adler (Pilar O’Connell) challenges Watson (Karin Terry) and Holmes (Lindsay Welliver).

The crux of the confusion is that Holmes (Linsy Welliver) is imagining things that turn out to be true. Ms. Sherlock Homes is nuttier than a fruitcake and Ms. Joan Watson (Karin Terry) is just looking for a place to live, not necessarily with the excentric Ms. Holmes. However, this Holmes is just as intuitive and seemingly off the wall as the original Sherlock.

The other two players are Pilar O’Connell as Irine Adler, Mrs. Hudson and many others and Morgan Gwilym Tso as Inspector LeStrade, Elliot Monk and many others. These two multi-characters are the sources of boundless humor. Their eccentric characters are the spice that keeps the pot hot.

The chaos of living with someone who is so eccentric and is so convinced in her eccentricity is really, really hard work for Joan Watson. Ms. Holmes is utterly convinced that she is the embodiment of the mythical Sherlock. And, of course, she does have the intuitive mind of the famous detective and solves the conundrum.

(L to R) The group has an aha moment when Watson (Karin Terry) and Holmes (Lindsay Welliver) trap Irene Adler (Pilar O’Connell).

The set, designed by Bruce Hassi, is an amalgam of messy stuff that Holmes has collected, as well as the home Sherlock and Watson share. A skeleton, various weapons, and assorted furniture become their world. The eccentric drop ins (O’Connor and Tso) are the classical props of the original story, but they convey so much humor, they are most welcome. O’Connell as Irene Adler is especially pungent, showing up in a red dress and an ENORMOUS black wig, slinging gotchas around with glee.

The show runs until February 9, plenty of time to get your tickets. Go to the Box Office on Tuesdays-Saturdays from 12-5:30 and 2 hours prior to show time or call 360-786-0151.