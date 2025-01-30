Chief Leschi standout represents Tribe at Native American All-Star game – The Suburban Times

By Shaun Scott, Puyallup Tribal News.

“Puyallup Tribal Member Joey Earl donned his shoulder pads and laced up his football cleats for the final time during his high school career more than 2,000 miles from home.

“The Chief Leschi senior star student-athlete, who was selected to compete in the 2025 Native American All-Star game this past December, was one of 60 players throughout Indian Country who were tabbed by the Native American Athletic Foundation to play on Jan. 7 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

“Earl’s team in the NAAF All-Star game, Wa-Ya, captured a 37-34 double overtime win in a thriller against Ta’ Tanka. Earl said he was anxious as his team’s kicker lined up for the game-winning field goal attempt.”

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.