Nobles bill to protect children who witness violent crimes heard in committee – The Suburban Times

A bill aimed at reducing the trauma experienced by children who witness violent crimes was heard in the Senate Law & Justice Committee Thursday, January 23.

Senate Bill 5169, sponsored by Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest), seeks to allow out-of-court statements from child witnesses to be used as evidence in court, sparing them from the stress of testifying in person.

Under current law, these statements are inadmissible unless the child was the direct victim of a crime. This often forces children to testify, reliving traumatic events in front of a jury, courtroom observers, and sometimes the perpetrator.

“Children who witness violent crimes are already carrying unimaginable trauma — requiring them to recount these events in a courtroom only deepens that harm,” Nobles said. “This bill is a compassionate and practical step to ensure their voices are heard while protecting them from further distress and ensuring justice is served.”

It would also allow out-of-court statements made in safe, child-friendly environments by trained professionals to be admissible in cases where children witness violence against someone they know, such as a parent or caregiver.

If enacted, the bill would align with existing laws that permit children to testify via closed-circuit television, further reinforcing protections for young witnesses.

Follow its progress here.