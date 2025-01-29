Letter: Sex controversy – The Suburban Times

Submitted by R. Martin Lobdell.

There seems to be confusion among people (including politicians and the media) about gender and sex. I also experienced this confusion among students during my 40 years teaching Psychology. Sex is the biological difference between what we call male and female, while gender is one’s sense of maleness, femaleness or both.

This distinction becomes even more intricate when considering genetic and hormonal influences on sex development. For instance, some individuals possess atypical chromosomal patterns such as XXY or XO, which further complicate the binary categorization of sex. In addition, the physical characteristics we associate with male and female can be affected by prenatal hormonal environments, leading to conditions where genetic males may appear female at birth, and genetic females may exhibit male genital traits.

Now it would be simpler if sex was neatly divided into two categories, male and female; but as with many things in biology, it is not that simple.

Traditionally male and female has been defined by chromosome, XX female and XY male. But there are many variations for example XXX, XO, XXY and XXYY. If we categorize by genital appearance, it gets even more complex. There are XY (males?) who are insensitive to prenatal hormones resulting in a female genital appearance at birth (however they lack some of the internal female organs). There are XX (females?) that are stimulated by their mothers’ hormones who develop a male genital appearance. Both the above are labeled at birth as girls and boys respectively. And there are rare true hermaphrodites who have both male and female genitals. All the above conditions fall in the category of intersexed people. Clearly all people do not fit neatly into two categories male and female.

When it comes to gender most people identify with their biologic sex. However, some feel they are the opposite of their biologic sex even though they are clearly XX or XY. The reason for this is unclear but many transgender people report they felt like they were trapped in the wrong body since early childhood.

Sincerely,

R. Martin Lobdell

Professor Emeritus

Pierce College