In the Book Nook with … William J. Burkhardt – The Suburban Times

Author William J. Burkhardt from New Jersey, just outside of Philadelphia, does mechanical work for a living, but also just started a publishing LLC. He has been “writing since the single digits”. His first publication happened in 2014. William J. Burkhardt was a devoted musician until around his late 20s. He has painted a few thousand Warhammer 40k models. When he is not writing, he also loves tabletop RPG type games.

Which genres do you cover?

William J. Burkhardt: Horror, Fantasy, Sci-Fi mostly

Which is the latest book you had published, and what is about?

William J. Burkhardt: Priori. It’s very similar to the movie The Thing.

At which book events can readers find you?

William J. Burkhardt: Unfortunately, not many, unless I’m there browsing.

William J. Burkhardt’s latest book

Which book event connecting you with readers is your favorite and why?

William J. Burkhardt: I would never suggest to another author NOT to do an author event, but they’re not my strength, and I find other methods have worked for me to cultivate readers and make a profit. Also, I generally dislike going outside and meeting people.

Do(es) your book(s) have any specific messages to your readers and, if so, which are they?

William J. Burkhardt: Absolutely not. For me, the worst thing an entertainer can do is preach to their fans. I just want to give you an enjoyable story.

Which writer(s) keep(s) inspiring you and why?

William J. Burkhardt: Stephen Leather – he has helped me navigate all parts of this game and has made me want to help other authors in return, which I have, I am proud to say. F Paul Wilson – reading his work is like watching a world champion in the boxing ring. I can’t explain anything else.

Do you have any specific writing habits?

William J. Burkhardt: I never stop.

Other books by William J. Burkhardt

What are you currently working on?

William J. Burkhardt: A psychological Sci-Fi horror called Doril Song, which is about a terraforming colony disaster told from the point of view of several mercenaries, scientists, and government officials.

Which book are you currently reading simply for entertainment?

William J. Burkhardt: Gone South by Rob MacCammon

What advice would you give any aspiring author?

William J. Burkhardt: If being an author isn’t something you would do for FREE, you’re not going to last very long. This is a labor of love more than any other form of expression. Write the books that YOU want to read. Get yourself out there on Facebook/Tiktok with the indie community. These people will redefine your life, period. Hire an editor (ahem…). Being a good writer does NOT mean you’re a good editor. Your book is something that will be around long after you are gone. Before you leave this world, you will look back and wish you did better on one thing or the next – don’t let your book be one of them. Do not pay marketing ‘companies’ or people promising to bump up your follower count. The marketers are scams, and the followers you will get from the other are bot profiles that could get YOUR profile shut down for having an influx of them Following you. Google VANITY PUBLISHERS. Avoid them all. Stay off meth.

You can find William J. Burkhardt’s books at Audible, Spotify, online-bookstores and on Amazon.