The Night Murray Morgan Broke the Bridge – The Suburban Times

Submitted by HistoryLink.org/Murray Morgan.

Murray Morgan Bridge (aka Eleventh Street Bridge or City Waterway Bridge), Tacoma, May 2003 HistoryLink.org Photo by Walt Crowley

“Murray Morgan (1916-2000) was one of the Pacific Northwest’s most beloved historians. A native Tacoman, he wrote the indispensable Skid Road: An Informal Portrait of Seattle and several other books about the region. In the following reminiscence written in the 1960s and shared with HistoryLink by his daughter, Lane Morgan, Murray writes about the night he was unable to raise the Eleventh Street Bridge in Tacoma. It’s a favorite family story, Lane Morgan said, made more poignant when the Eleventh Street Bridge was officially renamed the Murray Morgan Bridge in 1997.

‘The 2,100-foot Steel Monster’

“In this land of lovely bridges the one that means the most to me is over-aged, squat and misshapen — one of those Prides of the Past that has become a Bottleneck to Progress — the Eleventh Street Bridge in Tacoma. It connects the downtown business district with the industrial tideflats.”

