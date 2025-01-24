Strickland Leads Bipartisan Military Firefighter Compensation Bill  – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Today (January 23, 2025), during Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) introduced a bipartisan bill to establish a compensation fund for military firefighters exposed to PFAS, alongside U.S. Representative Mike Lawler (NY-17).

“Military firefighters are directly exposed to PFAS chemicals while on the job,” said Strickland. “They deserve compensation, especially for their work-related illnesses.”

“The exposure of military firefighters to toxic PFAS chemicals is a crisis we cannot ignore,” said Rep. Mike Lawler. “Their service has left far too many battling devastating health conditions, including cancer. This issue hits New Yorkers especially close to home, as our state has seen firsthand the harmful impacts of PFAS contamination. I’m proud to co-sponsor the Compensation Fund for Military Firefighters Exposed to PFAS Act to ensure these heroes receive the justice and support they deserve for their sacrifices on our nation’s behalf.”

“For decades, the Defense Department was fully aware that AFFF, loaded with toxic PFAS, posed serious health risks and yet it failed to take meaningful action to protect those most at risk,” said Jessica Hernandez, a policy director at the Environmental Working Group. “Military firefighters have been on the front lines, courageously safeguarding lives and ensuring military readiness, all while being exposed to hazardous “forever chemicals” linked to devastating, lifelong health conditions like cancer. The Compensation Fund for Military Firefighters Exposed to PFAS Act is a crucial step toward rectifying this injustice. These brave individuals deserve more than our gratitude, they deserve accountability and compensation for the health harms caused by their service. We strongly applaud this effort and urge lawmakers to support this bill.”

“Military fire fighters play a vital role in safeguarding our service members, their families, and our nation’s security. Yet, in the course of their critical duties, they face unnecessary exposure to toxic PFAS-laden firefighting foams, putting them at heightened risk for cancer and other serious health conditions. The establishment of the Military Firefighters Compensation Fund is an important way our nation can support these brave fire fighters as they confront lifelong medical challenges. The IAFF is proud to endorse this bill, and we thank Rep. Marilyn Strickland, Rep. Mike Lawler, and former Rep. Bill Posey for championing this essential legislation,” said General President Edward A. Kelly of the International Association of Firefighters.

Military firefighters are disproportionately exposed to PFAS. Exposure to PFAS results in several lifelong related health issues – including cancer.

The bill establishes a compensation fund for military firefighters to provide for timely, uniform, and adequate compensation to current and former military firefighters and, survivors, suffering from illnesses acquired during service and due to exposure to PFAS.

You can read the full bill here.