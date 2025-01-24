Reality Stepping Forward – The Suburban Times

My wife Peg and I have been pushing the stories of ancient times here in Tacoma and other locations in both North and South America for ages as well as Europe and beyond. By reading little pieces of details, finding old pieces of battles and locating old, old, old canoes we have been pushing the possibilities of big news both near and abroad. As a long time reader of Archeology magazine we have been celebrating the upcoming probabilities of modern view points and connections reaching back for connecting roots and little pieces of truth.

We have been pushing the of ancient canoes existing nearby and have felt the movement of stories as the got closer and closer. Here are some stories and connections that will give a great burst of ideas and research for years to come.

Archaeologists have uncovered a breathtaking underwater marvel-a 3,000-foot-long stone wall lying hidden beneath the Baltic Sea. This ancient structure, named the Blinker wall, could dramatically reshape what we know about Europe’s prehistoric era. Submerged 70 feet underwater in Germany’s Bay of Mecklenburg near Rerick, this find promises to shed light on the mysterious lives of our Mesolithic ancestors.

Spanning an impressive 3,000 feet, the Blinker wall is composed of approximately 1,700 stones. Some sections are up to 7 feet wide, and the wall itself rises nearly 3 feet tall in many areas. Dating back over 10,000 years to the Mesolithic Age, it stands as a silent witness to a time when hunter-gatherers roamed the land. Rising sea levels around 8,500 years ago eventually submerged this ancient wonder.

New archaeology research has revealed the exact location of the Battle of the Granicus in May 334 BC. – After nearly two decades of conducting research, a team with The Alexander the Great Cultural Route project led by historian Reyhan Korpe has shared the route that Alexander the Great’s army’s route took to arrive at the touchstone battle site.

A geology professor from the University of South Florida discovered a 5600-year-old stone bridge in an ancient cave that proves humans were present on the island of Mallorca much earlier than previously believed. This discovery will change everything we thought and knew about early human history in the Western Mediterranean.

Amateur archaeologists found a mysterious 12-sided object from the Roman Empire that experts can’t explain. Down a tree-lined road 100 miles north of London lies an open field where a Roman villa once stood about 2,000 to 1,700 years ago.

How Did Ancient Humans Find Their Way Deep into a French Cave? – The Saint-Marcel cave is one of France’s largest and best-researched cave systems. Its caverns and tunnels stretch underground for 64 kilometers. Humans have sheltered there since the Middle Paleolithic era. Now, a new study proves that these ancient humans went far beyond the cave entrance. Somehow, they found a way to navigate this labyrinth.

Scientists Discovered the World’s Deepest Blue Hole. And They Still Can’t Find Its Bottom.

Every year, nearly 3 million people travel to Yucatan, the central American peninsula comprising southwestern Mexico, northeastern Guatemala, and northern Belize. Tucked amongst awe-inspiring Mayan ruins and world-famous beaches are Swiss cheese-esque rock formations known locally as cenotes (say-no-tays).