Nobles bill to update anti-discrimination laws in schools heard in committee – The Suburban Times

A bill to expand anti-discrimination protections in Washington’s public schools was heard in the Senate Early Learning & K-12 Education Committee Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

Senate Bill 5123, sponsored by Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest), updates state law to explicitly include protections for students based on immigration status, neurodivergence, ethnicity, and homelessness. It also distinguishes between sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression — categories currently grouped together in the statute.

“Our schools must be safe spaces for everyone,” Nobles said. “This legislation ensures our laws better reflect the diverse experiences of today’s students and provide clear protections to prevent discrimination.”

Originally enacted in 2010, the existing law does not reflect more recent understandings of identity or the diverse experiences of students. The changes aim to address these gaps and provide clearer definitions to improve enforcement of anti-discrimination protections.

Follow the bill’s progress here.