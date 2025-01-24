 Nobles bill to update anti-discrimination laws in schools heard in committee – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Nobles bill to update anti-discrimination laws in schools heard in committee

· · Leave a Comment ·

A bill to expand anti-discrimination protections in Washington’s public schools was heard in the Senate Early Learning & K-12 Education Committee Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

Senate Bill 5123, sponsored by Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest), updates state law to explicitly include protections for students based on immigration status, neurodivergence, ethnicity, and homelessness. It also distinguishes between sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression — categories currently grouped together in the statute. 

“Our schools must be safe spaces for everyone,” Nobles said. “This legislation ensures our laws better reflect the diverse experiences of today’s students and provide clear protections to prevent discrimination.” 

Originally enacted in 2010, the existing law does not reflect more recent understandings of identity or the diverse experiences of students. The changes aim to address these gaps and provide clearer definitions to improve enforcement of anti-discrimination protections. 

Follow the bill’s progress here

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Charles Wright Academy - Book Your Tour Today

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.