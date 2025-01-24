Letter: The power of the potluck – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Gregory Alderete.

Years ago, while working for the Department of Defense, I gained an unexpected insight into human behavior at a simple potluck lunch. As a former Army officer, I was conditioned to eat last, so I would wait patiently on the side until everyone had gone through the line. One day, while observing the scene with my boss and mentor, he offered a nugget of wisdom that has stayed with me: “Watch who takes what, and how much they take, and you’ll learn a lot about the people you work with.”

It was a revelation. One man brought a whole watermelon but didn’t bother cutting it and later took it home, untouched. Another contributed a box of cookies, left it sealed, and took it back with him after the event. One individual took five of the 12 chicken wings—nearly half of what was available for the entire group. These seemingly minor actions spoke volumes. Some people appeared generous, bringing thoughtful dishes and making sure there was enough for others, while others displayed selfishness, entitlement, or a lack of consideration for their colleagues.

Such moments offer a unique lens into character. Who thinks of others? Who is self-serving? Who goes above and beyond to contribute versus doing the bare minimum? While it’s not a definitive measure of someone’s professional worth, observing behavior in casual, unstructured settings like a potluck can provide a deeper understanding of the values, priorities, and personalities of those you work with. Sometimes, the smallest actions reveal the most.