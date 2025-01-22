 Lakewood Elks Offering Wedding Venue Packages – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Elks Offering Wedding Venue Packages

Submitted by Lakewood Elks Lodge #2388.

For those looking for a local wedding venue, the Lakewood Elks Lodge now offers Wedding Packages that include:

  • Large Ballroom, Tables, Chairs, and Linens
  • Large Dance Floor
  • Bride/Groom Suites includes Champagne Toast
  • Officiant
  • Ample parking/Handicap

ADD ON OPTIONS:
Catering, Beverage Service, Projector, Sound System with Microphone and more.

Pricing starts at $5,000.

Call Lodge Office Manager for details: 253-588-2388
The Lakewood Elks Lodge and Event Center
6313 75th ST. W Lakewood, WA 98499

