Interest in Ballet Surges Among Teens and Adults in the Area – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sarah Witherup, Dance Theatre Northwest.

A growing trend is sweeping communities nationwide as interest in ballet, particularly among teens and adults, has soared in recent years. According to the Royal Academy of Dance, there has been a 75% increase in adult ballet participation, and local studios are feeling the effects of this movement. One such studio, Dance Theatre Northwest (DTNW), has embraced this trend, making significant changes to accommodate the growing demand.

“We’ve seen a remarkable increase in interest, especially from adults who are new to ballet or returning after years away,” said Melanie Kirk-Stauffer, who is the Artistic Director at DTNW. “It’s wonderful to see people of all ages discovering the joy and artistry of ballet.”

In response to this surge, DTNW has expanded its teen and adult ballet offerings by creating two new classes: an Absolute Beginner Ballet class and an Advanced Beginner Ballet class. The Absolute Beginner Ballet class is specifically designed for those with no prior experience and is intentionally kept to a limited size to provide a more intimate setting. “We wanted to ensure that absolute beginners feel comfortable and supported,” Kirk-Stauffer explained. “Smaller classes allow our instructors to offer personalized attention and help students build confidence as they learn.”

The studio has also revamped some of its beginner classes to create a clear pathway for students to advance from foundational skills into intermediate levels. This structure not only supports long-term growth for those pursuing ballet but also welcomes those who simply wish to explore it as a new hobby or fitness activity.

One feature that sets DTNW apart is its inclusivity in performances. Unlike many other studios, DTNW allows adults to participate in school recitals and productions alongside younger students, including the studio’s annual production of The Nutcracker. “It’s such a special experience for our adult students to take the stage in a professional-level production,” Kirk-Stauffer said. “These opportunities foster a sense of accomplishment and community that’s truly unique.”

Sarah Witherup, an adult student at DTNW, knows firsthand how transformative ballet can be. “I started dancing here two years ago at the age of 50 with no prior dance experience of any kind,” she shared. “The environment at DTNW is so supportive and welcoming—it’s given me confidence I never imagined. I even performed in The Nutcracker, which was an absolute dream come true.”

While ballet remains at the heart of its offerings, DTNW is more than just a ballet studio. It also provides classes in tap, jazz, and musical theater for a variety of age groups, starting with children as young as four years old. This diverse range of programs ensures that there’s something for everyone, whether they’re just starting out or looking to broaden their dance experience.

Dance Theatre Northwest’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and accessibility has resonated with the community. With their newly added offerings, they aim to encourage anyone who’s ever been curious about dance to take the leap. “It’s never too late to start,” Kirk-Stauffer said. “Our absolute beginner classes are the perfect way to try something new, get active, and experience the beauty of ballet.”

This surge in interest is not just a local phenomenon but part of a larger movement as more people recognize dance’s benefits for physical fitness, mental well-being, and artistic expression. Whether you’re a teen exploring dance for the first time or an adult looking to rekindle a childhood passion, there’s something for everyone at DTNW.

For more information about DTNW and its programs, visit dtnw.org or contact the studio at info@dtnw.org.