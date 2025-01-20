Tacoma City Manager Elizabeth Pauli to Retire, July 1 – The Suburban Times

“After much reflection, and with profound gratitude for the experience that I have had serving you and the community, I am announcing my intention to retire from my role as City Manager for the City of Tacoma, effective July 1, 2025,” wrote Elizabeth Pauli on the City of Tacoma’s website.

“Serving this community has been the honor of a lifetime. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such dedicated colleagues, employees, partners, and residents who share a passion for making Tacoma a vibrant and thriving city. Together, we have accomplished so much, and I am incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved.



“I will be working closely with the Mayor and City Council to ensure a smooth transition to new leadership. The Mayor and City Council will be discussing the process for selecting an Interim City Manager during the January 28, 2025 Study Session.”